Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review: this powerful desktop replacement lets us down in one key area

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is what you think of when you imagine a desktop replacement machine. It features uncompromising gaming performance at every turn, at the cost of aesthetics and horrendous battery life.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Two-minute review

As the next-gen GPUs are upon us, there are plenty of gaming laptops releasing this year that are already taking advantage of the powerful mobile cards. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is one of them, outfitted with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900KF, 32 GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and 1 TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 TLC storage. This is an absolute beast of a gaming laptop, made to be a desktop replacement with its extremely high specs and gaming performance.

Design-wise, this is a visually below-average laptop. It comes in black, the most overused color in the market, and thick and bulky, which is par for the course for most desktop replacements. Due to the large screen size and thickness to accommodate the RTX 4080 inside, it’s pretty heavy to lug around as well.

There is a slight cool factor in the way the chassis is cute, lending it a sci-fi aesthetic that saves it from being downright ugly. However, its build quality is pretty high not to mention eco-friendly, with a metal chassis made of 50% recycled aluminum on the bottom cover and 30% post-consumer recycled polymers on the top cover.

There’s a healthy port selection: four USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one HDMI 2.1, one RJ45 ethernet, one power input, one electronic e-shutter switch, and one 3.5mm audio jack. What stands out, in particular, is the amount of USB Type-A ports this laptop has, which is a rarity nowadays. And the sheer variation means that you’ll always have a port for whatever need you may have.

Sound quality is quite solid as well, with large speakers on the sides of the laptop. The webcam is 1080p as well, also a rarity in laptops nowadays. The keyboard has some gorgeous and customizable RGB lighting, with nice wide keys for easy typing and a num lock pad for extra convenience. The trackpad is also large and nicely sensitive.

Not only does the 16-inch Quad HD display give you some impressive screen real estate of over 90%, but it also has an incredible refresh rate of 240Hz and an unreal screen brightness of 500 nits.

Paired with excellent specs and performance, this is a true gaming machine that’s ready to go right out of the box. The customizing software is easy to use and especially good for adjusting fan speed and overclocking, though I noticed that when I actually tried to overclock, the GPU was throttled and the framerate dipped tremendously for some reason.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future)

Starting at $2,299.99 (around £2,085 / AU$2,800)

Available now in the US, UK, and Australia

Pricing for the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro is a bit high as expected of a hardcore gaming machine. Its starting price is $2,299.99 (around £2,085 / AU$2,800), which is steep but not bad considering that it’s still packing an RTX 4070 GPU and a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU. The review model I received is a bit pricey at $2,749.99 (£3,499.99 including VAT / AU$4,759), but this version comes with a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU and an RTX 4080 GPU.

Availability is excellent as well, as you can purchase this laptop in the US, UK, and Australia with little difficulty. However, only the more expensive models are available in UK and Australia, with only the US having a lower-end one with the 4070.

Price score: 4.5 / 5

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Specs

(Image credit: Future)

The specs for the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review unit sent to me are as follows: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900KF, 32 GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM, and 1 TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 TLC storage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally These are the specs for the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Component Base model Review unit Top configuration Price $2,299.99 / around £2,085 / AU$2,800) $2,749.99 / £3,499.99 including VAT / AU$4,759 N/A / £9,305 including VAT / around AU$8,285 CPU 13ᵗʰ Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX 13ᵗʰ Gen Intel Core i9-13900KF 13ᵗʰ Gen Intel Core i9-13900KF GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X RAM 16GB DDR5 32GB DDR5 32GB DDR5 Storage 1TB SSD 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD

The lowest possible specs for the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro are available in the US and feature a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. Interestingly enough, the base model in the UK has 512GB of storage but with all other specs matching the review model that I received.

My review model featured a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD storage. This bad boy is enough to run pretty much any game well above 100fps but if you want an even more impressive rig, the most powerful model has a 13-gen Intel Core i9-13900KF CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD. In all three regions, you can’t upgrade past 1TB of storage, which is a little disappointing, but at least that’s enough to last you quite a while until you need to invest in external storage.

You can only upgrade your laptop in the UK and Australia, with the US having pre-set models instead. This wouldn’t be such an issue except for the fact that US models tend to sell out quickly, meaning if you can’t get your hands on a beefier laptop, you’ll either have to settle for a slightly weaker one or wait for a restocking. Despite that, there’s a nice amount of variety all around, with even the lowest model having impressive components.

Specs score: 5 / 5

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Design

(Image credit: Future)

Excellent port selection

Not very attractive

Solid build but ugly

If you’re looking for a gorgeous laptop that’s guaranteed to stop traffic, the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro is not for you. It prizes performance over looks, which shows in spades. The laptop is all black, the most common and boring of any laptop color, with nary a highlight or contrasting color to liven it up.

It does have a cool sci-fi aesthetic going on that saves it from being truly hideous, and the chassis itself is built sturdy enough to withstand some punishment. The best part is that it’s made of 50% recycled aluminum on the bottom cover and 30% post-consumer recycled polymers on the top cover.

Its port selection is extremely healthy: it has four USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, one HDMI 2.1, one RJ45 ethernet, one power input, one electronic e-shutter switch, and one 3.5mm audio jack. This is easily one of the best selections I’ve ever seen on a laptop, gaming or otherwise. And this laptop having four USB Type-A ports alongside two Type-C ports is an absolute boon.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The size and weight are somewhat doable with the right bag to carry it in, but between the 16-inch display and it weighing over six pounds, it’s very difficult to lug around. Unless you really need to transport it, this laptop is best at its duty of being a stationary desktop replacement.

One benefit of the larger size is the full-sized keyboard, a feature I can always appreciate. Not only does it have larger keys that make typo-free typing a breeze, but it also has a numlock pad. And the touchpad, while nothing particularly special, is a great size and sensitive. Speaker quality is also high. Whether playing games or complex orchestrated pieces, the sound is sharp and can reach a loud volume while sacrificing very little clarity.

I wish the webcam quality was a little better, though being 1080p does improve image quality quite a bit as long as you have solid lighting. Anything less will result in a graining image, especially since there’s no real way to adjust the lighting and image quality on the laptop itself. There's also a handy switch on the side that controls the shutter, but it's not a physical one which is bad for security.

Design score: 4 / 5

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Performance

(Image credit: Future)

Gaming performance is incredible

Blows away all benchmark tests

Do not try to overclock it

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Benchmarks Here's how the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i performed in our suite of benchmark tests: 3DMark: Night Raid: 70,196; Fire Strike: 29,766; Time Spy: 18,366; Port Royal: 11,897

Cinebench R23 Multi-core: 29,766 points

GeekBench 5: 2,028 (single-core); 20,580 (multi-core)

PCMark 10 (Home Test): 8,247 points

Battery Life (TechRadar movie test): 2 hours, 30 minutes

Total War: Warhammer III (1080p, Ultra): 133 fps; (1080p, Low): 324 fps

Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p, Ultra): 123 fps; (1080p, Low): 87 fps

Dirt 5 (1080p, Ultra): 83 fps; (1080p, Low): 209 fps

Performance-wise, the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro really does earn its desktop replacement designation. It blows away pretty much every benchmark test, getting scores much higher than gaming laptops released last year that still use 3000-series GPUs and 12th-gen CPUs. While the GPU scores have reached ludicrous numbers, the CPU test scores should be higher than they are.

But that could be due to throttling, thanks to the powerful graphics cards. Something similar happened to the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC, but it remains to be seen how other gaming machines will score in that regard. But it’s no cause for concern, as it performed productivity tasks quickly and efficiently, making it a solid work machine as well.

In terms of gameplay performance, this throttling has very little impact on it as framerates continue to exceed expectations. For instance, on Ultra with all graphical settings maxed out, Cyberpunk 2077 maintains an excellent 87fps. When you enable DLSS 3, that number shoots up to 137fps on average. Dirt 5 also maintains a great 81-83fps on Ultra settings and Total War: Warhammer III is at around 133fps on Ultra Run.

Other titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered run butter smooth on the laptop. With maxed-out graphical settings and ray tracing on, there’s no noticeable stuttering or slowdown, even during web-swinging or hectic action scenes. It doesn't hurt that the refresh rate is a ludicrous 240Hz, which ensures that latency issues are a literal non-issue.

There is a problem I noticed with ventilation. Despite having three large vents located on the sides and back of the laptop, there’s still an overheating problem. Nothing drastic enough to burn your lap or affect gameplay, but it does get very warm after being on for a long while. However, this is easily fixed by adjusting the fan settings through the excellent Lenovo software.

That same software can let you adjust overclocking as well. However, I highly recommend that you don’t bother with it. First, games run perfectly well without doing so, and second, if you do overclock framerate drops dramatically. In Cyberpunk 2077, for instance, it dipped from 87 to 27, and even with DLSS 3 enabled the framerate refused to rise over 30. But as long as you don’t bother overclocking, you’ll have no performance issues whatsoever.

Performance score: 5 / 5

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Battery

(Image credit: Future)

Horrible battery life

Fast charge time

Like any other desktop replacement gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro has an awful battery life. This is by far the worst battery life I’ve seen on a gaming laptop, lasting barely over two hours. This is clearly made to be plugged into an outlet and never let off AC power, because even under basic use, the battery will die in no time.

The good thing is that said battery doesn’t drain much if you’re carrying it around, so at least you can expect to have plenty of time to get it to a charger. It also charges very quickly - as in full battery charge within 30 minutes.

Battery score: 1 / 5

Should you buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Attributes Notes Rating Price It's expensive but nothing over what current desktop replacements sell for. 4.5 / 5 Specs The lowest specs still offer a full next-gen selection. 5 / 5 Design It's unappealing and very heavy, but it's built well, and has a great port selection and keyboard. 4 / 5 Performance It performs near flawlessly, running any PC game with ease at maxed out settings and with ray-tracing. 5 / 5 Battery The worst battery life around, this stays plugged in. 1 / 5

Buy it if...

You want a desktop replacement gaming laptop

This is the ultimate in desktop replacement, a gaming laptop that has one of the most powerful GPUs on the market and delivers in performance.

You want a powerful gaming machine

The performance on this machine is beyond outstanding, able to play any PC game on its highest settings and maintain incredibly high frame rates.

You want an excellent port selection

This laptop has one of the best port selections around, with four USB Type-A ports, two Type-C ports, and nearly anything else you could want.

Don't buy it if...

You're on a budget

Even the lowest configurations here are expensive, and the highest configurations approach the very premium mark.

You want a long lasting battery

The battery life on this machine is atrocious. If you need a laptop that lasts well over two hours, this is not the product for you.

You need a portable laptop

It's expected for desktop replacements to be heavy, but this laptop is over six pounds, an extremely hefty machine to lug around.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Acer Predator Helios 300 Price: $4,499.99 / £4,799 including VAT / around AU$6,700 $1,799 / £1,510 / AU$2,725 $2,100 / £1,760 / AU$3,091 CPU: 13ᵗʰ Gen Intel Core i9-13900KF AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS Intel Core i7-12700H GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6X Nvidia GeForce 3070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti RAM: 32GB DDR5 16GB RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD 1TB SSD 1TB SSD Screen: 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS 500nits, 100% sRGB, 240Hz 15.6-inch QHD (1440p), 165Hz, 3ms, 300 nits 15.6-inch, QHD IPS, 240 Hz Wireless: Wifi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Wifi 6, Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Camera: 1080p None 1080p Weight: 6.17lbs (2.8 kg) 4.19lbs (1.9kg) 5.51lbs (2.5kg) Dimensions: 14.3 x 10.32 x 0.86-1.01 inches (363.4 x 262.15 x 21.95-25.9 mm; W x D x H) 13.97 x 9.59 x 0.78 ins (355 x 243.5 x 19.9 mm; W x D x H) 14.1 x 10.9 x 1.02 inches (36 x 28 x 2.6 cm; W x D x H)

If the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has you considering other options, here are two more gaming PCs to consider...

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

It's rated as one of the best gaming laptops on the market, thanks to its combination of gaming performance, battery life, and design. It also sports an affordable price tag, though it comes with the caveat of not having a built-in webcam. Check out our full Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022)

This laptop features top-notch gaming performance, a great webcam, and an impressive display and keyboard. However, like many gaming laptops, it’s very heavy and needs to be chained to its charging cord. Check out our Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) review

How I tested the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i?

I tested the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro for about a week

I tested PC games at both low and high settings

I used a variety of benchmarks as well as general gameplay to test performance

First, I tested the general weight and portability of the Lenovo Legion 7i Pro by carrying it around in a laptop bag. After I set it up, I ran several benchmarks to test out both the processor and graphics card, as well as in-game gameplay performance. Finally, I stress-tested using titles like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Cyberpunk 2077 in various settings to see both overall performance and ventilation quality.

The Lenovo Legion 7i Pro is a dedicated desktop replacement gaming laptop, which meant the brunt of my testing revolved around checking game performance and looking for any ventilation issues. I also tested out battery life to see how long it could last off AC power.

I've tested plenty of gaming PCs and laptops, making me more than qualified to understand benchmark test results and how to properly stress test machines to see how well they work during both casual and intense gaming sessions.

First reviewed March 2023