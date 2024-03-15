This Honor Pad 9 offer is unquestionably the best budget tablet deal available now

I've come across this offer on the Honor Pad 9 at Amazon and it has to be the best value tablet deal you can get in the UK right now. It combines a powerful all-around device for everyday browsing, media streaming, and sending emails along with a handy Bluetooth keyboard that elegantly attaches to the 12-inch display, making light work and admin tasks a breeze.

To bag the deal, head to Amazon and tick the box on the product page to apply the voucher and get the Honor Pad 9 for £249 (was £349). This combined £100 discount brings the tablet down to its lowest price ever and is unbeatable value if you need a versatile, portable and capable tablet.

Honor Pad 9 – record low price at Amazon

Honor Pad 9 + Keyboard: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0CST9J7SB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £349 now £249 at Amazon

This Honor Pad 9 is an affordable and versatile 12.1-inch tablet that does it all. It'll serve you well as a device for watching videos and browsing the web, while also comfortably handling light work and admin tasks - especially with a handy Bluetooth keyboard included for free. Expect reasonable overall performance, an impressive 13-hour battery life, a smooth display and decent storage at 256GB. Overall, there isn't a better budget tablet deal out there right now.

While we haven't reviewed this latest model at TechRadar, we came away reasonably happy with the previous Honor Pad 8 in our testing. It provided a big screen at a budget price, enough power to handle basic day-to-day tasks, and a lengthy battery life.

This Honor Pad 9 keeps the 12.1-inch screen and builds on the previous version in all the right ways. The display is upgraded to a smooth and responsive 120Hz display, while RAM is doubled to 8GB to improve performance and storage is increased to 256GB to comfortably fit all of your important files and apps.

It's easily the best bang for your buck when buying a tablet today and a deal I recommend you snap up while you can to cover all of your general everyday needs.

I really don't think this offer can be beaten, but if you want to compare it with all the other tablet deals available right now, I've included a few more of today's best offers below including several Samsung tablet deals and iPad deals.