The excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

One of the better tablet deals around today is best for Samsung and Android fans. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Amazon for $319.99 (was $449.99). The 29% discount is a record low for the tablet at Amazon after it previously hit lows of around $350 and now it’s steadily dropped in price over recent weeks.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a reliable mid-range tablet with an attractively large display, good battery life, a reasonable 128GB of storage and all the other essentials you could need – right down to an S Pen for when you need to be more precise as you work. It’s on the pricier end of the scale when looking at the best cheap tablets but it’s worth the investment while on sale.

Today’s best Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $319.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has 128GB of storage and a sizeable 10.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2304 x 1440 so it looks great for streaming shows on the move or simply sketching out some fun designs via the S Pen stylus which is included. Speedy and lightweight too, it’s an easy one to recommend if you like the Samsung way of doing things.

We’ve reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus rather than the standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, but we were fans and there’s some overlap here. Its large screen is certainly a highlight while there’s up to 18 hours of battery life which beats competing iPads quite easily.

There’s also Circle to Search which makes finding things easier, simple file sharing, excellent multitasking support, and a stylus for helping you work better on the move. It’s not quite good enough to be on our look at the best tablets but Samsung features heavily here so you’re still in good hands with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Think of it as a reliable all-rounder right down to its lightweight build and good-quality camera for video calls.

The big rival to this, of course, is all things iPad so we’ve picked out some strong iPad deals. If you’re keen to spend more, there are some excellent iPad Air deals out there too if you want to invest more.