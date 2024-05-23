Score a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $199.99 if you trade in your old tablet

Samsung is currently offering a small $200 discount on its Galaxy S9 Ultra tablet as part of the big Discover Samsung event that's underway as part of this year's Memorial Day sales. However, you can save even more money and get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for as little as $199.99 (was $1,199.99) if you have an existing tablet to trade in.

Samsung accepts both Samsung and Apple tablets for trade-in, so long as it's one of the eligible devices on its list and in good condition. For example, you can hand over the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for a whopping $800 off the price of a new tablet.

Of course, that's not going to be possible for everyone, but you can still get a respectable discount of $100 at a minimum, even if you have an ancient tablet like the original iPad. That's through the enhanced rebates that are live for the duration of this sale so just check your tablet against the list to see what you will get.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now from $199.99 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra boasts a vibrant display with resolutions up to 2960 x 1848 and refresh rates up to 120 Hz. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU doesn't quite match the strength of a laptop, but it still impressively performs as an on-the-go work and entertainment device over your tiny smartphone. Its cheapest model comes with 256GB of storage and runs on 12GB of RAM. The fact that you can get one for as little as $199.99 if you trade in your old tablet is a terrific deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is Samsung's biggest and best tablet. It features a vibrant 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, capable of refresh rates up to 120Hz and resolutions up to 2960 x 1848. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU also rivals the strength of some basic laptops, but it's still not enough to outdo the Macbook Air's M2 chip. That said, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is a solid deal for a portable device that can double as a workstation, with a vibrant display and a lengthy battery life.

You can read more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series in our overview, including the specs and prices. TechRadar also reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus in addition to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra itself. Our reviewer wrote a separate op-ed for why the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is worth it.

