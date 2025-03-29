Samsung's massive Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra trade-in deal is back - get up to $800 off

Get a brand new tablet from as little as $399.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus
One of the best ways to get tech for less is by trading in your old devices for an upgrade. And now, at Samsung, you can get the latest Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399.99 when you hand over your old tablet. This best-ever rebate on the manufacturer's most powerful slate has been available a couple of times in the past, so we have to call it out while it's available again.

The size of the discount you get depends on the device you trade in. For example, the full $800 rebate is available when you hand over the previous generation Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. However, you get a minimum of $400 for most Samsung tablets – even much older and weaker Tab A devices. Head to Samsung to check the full list of trade-in values.

If you want to complete the upgrade to a full-on portable workstation, you can also get 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim to pair with your new Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Today’s best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: $1,199.99$399.99 with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now from $399.99 with a trade-in at Samsung
With this huge trade-in deal, you can save up to $800 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The newest high-end Samsung slate has great productivity features like Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. There are also AI-assisted tools like the ability to turn a sketch into a full image. Up to 16 hours of battery life and a neat S Pen stylus prove useful. You can also get the Book Cover Keyboard Slim for 50% off.

View Deal

Our Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review was impressed by its size and design but thought it was a little excessive for the price. With this trade-in offer, though, the cost is a lot more palatable and makes the upgrade from older tech much more worthwhile.

You get a beautiful 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 AMOLED display, with speedy performance and good cameras, making it more like a laptop replacement than a tablet. That means it's just as good at easily sketching out designs, writing notes, and even capturing your meeting or lecture without lifting a finger, thanks to its AI features.

The standard Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra offers 256GB of storage, a dual-lens 12MP selfie camera and an 11,200mAh battery with fast charging to round out its sold spec sheet.. It'll be as comfortable to use to watch TV in the evening as it is to work with throughout the day.

