Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ makes a great Xmas prezzie – and this deal drops it to just AU$297

Finding the best tablet to suit your needs can be a little tricky, especially when there are several options in the market, all promising great things. Choosing between Apple iPads and Android tablets often comes down to a matter of preference, but deals like this might help sway a long-term Apple lover to the dark side.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is the South Korean electronic giant’s latest budget Android tablet and it’s slipped below the AU$300 price point for the 64GB model, making this already affordable tablet even more so.

Of course, at this price you’re losing a few premium features that are offered in tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, but if you want something simple and cheap to stream movies or play mobile games on, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ will definitely fit that need and at a much lower cost.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB, Wi-Fi) | AU$379 AU$297 at Amazon (save AU$82) Whether you’re after a tablet for yourself or one of the kids, this deal will land you one of the latest 11-inch Samsung tablets for under AU$300. Coming with Android 13 out of the box, this tablet is great for taking on long car trips when you want to stream movies (so long as you can connect to a hotspot) or multitasking while studying thanks to its split screen features. While 64GB may not seem like much, you can expand the memory with a microSD card with up to 1TB of extra storage. And if you need more built-in storage, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ with 128GB is also on sale, down to AU$377 from its RRP of AU$479.

What’s even better is that Amazon Prime members in some parts of Melbourne and Sydney can nab this deal with Amazon’s one-day delivery service, making it a great last-minute Christmas present.

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, you can test it out with a 30-day free trial before committing any cash to the subscription with all the perks included such as Prime Video.

Outside of those regions? There is a possibility that you won’t get it before December 25, but it’s still worth checking out if you want a new tablet for the new year. It can also be a great back-to-school purchase in case your child needs a tablet for the new school year.

You may not get all the bells and whistles here, but there’s a lot of value, particularly at this discounted price.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ allows you to have up to three different apps on screen at one time, making it a solid multi-tasking device if you want to take notes and watch a movie simultaneously.

It’s also a great companion for road trips and holidays – it’s slim design allows the tablet to slip into a backpack or bag with ease, and it packs in a 8MP rear camera with autofocus so you can snap some great holiday photos too. It’s also got a 5MP front camera, perfect for jumping into video calls with distant family and friends, or a conference call with work.

While we haven’t reviewed it yet, we think it could be a great back-to-school tech supply – pick it up now so you don’t miss out on this great deal as we can’t guarantee it will be this price again during the January back-to-school sales.

Simple and packing in all you need from a tablet, as well as an expandable storage – the latter noticeably missing from any Apple iPads – the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a great all-rounder on a budget even at full price. So this sub-AU$300 deal is one to score if you’re after a new tablet.