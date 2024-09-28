Get the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for as little as $399.99 when you trade in your old tablet

If you’re keen to own the latest tech without paying full price, we’ve spotted the tablet deal for you. Today, you can get up to $800 off when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra at Samsung with a relevant trade-in. That brings the price down to just $399.99 which is fantastic value for the latest tablet from Samsung.

Predictably, the best discount comes from trading in the Samsung Galaxy S9 Ultra where you get the full $800, while there’s also $750 from the S8 Ultra and $700 when trading in the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation). Besides the trade-in discount, you can also get 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim so you pay $100 instead of $199.99.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 was only just announced so this is an early offer for what will surely be a popular tablet. It has a gorgeous-looking 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 AMOLED display which can rival many laptops in terms of looks. It also has a speedy processor, great set of cameras, and is sure to revolutionize your workflow. It’s too early to say if it’ll be one of the best tablets around, but on paper, there’s no reason to doubt it.

Today’s best Samsung tablet deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now from $399.99 at Samsung after trade-in

You can save up to $800 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with this excellent value preorder deal that's available direct from the manufacturer when you trade in your old tablet. Samsung's latest slate is packed with useful features such as Circle to Search with Google and Note Assist. You can even turn your sketches into works of art thanks to Sketch to Image. It also has a great-looking screen, a battery life of up to 16 hours, and comes with a useful S Pen stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the productivity tablet to grab when you don’t want to use your laptop but you’d also prefer a bigger screen than your phone. We’re counting on it being one of the best Android tablets soon enough if it continues to improve on the last generation model. When working, it’ll capture your lecture, meeting, or daily notes, saving you from having to write them for yourself.

There’s also a dedicated key for AI assistance, which will save you plenty of hassle over the coming months when working or simply searching for something. This model has 256GB of storage which should suffice for most people, while there’s a dual-lens 12MP selfie camera and an 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging. It’s going to be a great all-rounder for many situations.

Of course, if you want something else, there are iPad deals to check out if you want something Apple based. Alternatively, if you’d prefer a laptop over a tablet, there are many laptop deals to check out for the full experience.