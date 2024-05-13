Not a drill: the new 11-Inch iPad Pro M4 is already (yes, already) on sale at Amazon

Apple unveiled the brand spanking new iPad Pro (2024) on May 7, with the device now available to pre-order ahead of its official May 15 release date. Amazon, however, has seen fit to discount the 11-inch configuration of Apple’s next best iPad before it’s even hit shelves.

Right now, shoppers in the US can pick up the 256GB, Wi-Fi-only variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) for $949.99 (down from $999) at Amazon. Sure, that’s not the greatest deal in the world, and the $50 saving can’t be applied to any other storage configuration – or indeed the larger 13-inch iPad Pro – but we’ll gratefully accept any discount on a flagship Apple product that hasn’t even been released yet.

Apple’s new iPad Pro (2024) is so new, in fact, that we haven’t yet been able – or allowed – to publish our full review of the device. You’ll find our early thoughts on the larger model in our hands-on iPad Air 13-inch (2024) review, which we’ll be updating with a full verdict soon, but rest assured that the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) is the same tablet, but smaller. That means it comes packing Apple’s lightning-fast M4 chipset, a gorgeous OLED display, and an impossibly thin frame – three key upgrades over the previous-generation iPad Pro.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best iPad deals in your region.

Today's best 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) deal

iPad Pro 11-inch (2024): was $999 now $949.99 at Amazon

In our hands-on iPad Pro (2024) review, we described Apple's latest flagship tablet as "the impossibly thin king of iPads – and maybe all tablets." Naturally, that level of quality comes at a premium, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the 256GB, Wi-Fi-only variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) to a slightly more digestible price ahead of its May 15 release. Every little helps, as they say.

More new iPad deals in the US

Apple Store: pre-orders live – save up to $580 with trade-in

Naturally, the official Apple Store is one of the first places to open up pre-orders for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air. Both devices are in stock now from $599 for the Air and $999 for the Pro. Shipping is expected to start next week in time for delivery on May 15. While there are no deals available, you can trade in your existing device to get a healthy discount of up to $580 on either of the new tablets. A good trade-in rebate that's tough to beat for those looking to upgrade.

Best Buy: from $289 with trade-in, $50 off iPad Pro for My Best Buy members

Best Buy now has both the new iPad Pro and iPad Air available for pre-order. As expected, the retailer has dropped a strong trade-in deal for the iPad Air, which includes a discount of up to $310 when you hand over an eligible device. As for the iPad Pro, prices start at $399 with an eligible trade-in while paid My Best Buy members can get an exclusive $50 saving on all models.

Best new iPad deals in the UK

Apple Store: pre-orders live – save up to £615 with trade-in

Over in the UK, you can currently pre-order the new iPad Pro and iPad Air at the official Apple Store. Orders for both devices are being taken now with a starting price of £599 for the Air and £999 for the Pro. Delivery is expected on May 15. Unfortunately, there are no big pre-order deals here, but if you have an existing device you want to trade in, then you can save up to £615 off either of the new tablets. That's likely one of the highest trade-in discounts we'll see.

Amazon: pre-orders live from £599

Amazon's big store page for the full iPad range has now been updated with the new models with prices starting at £599 for the iPad Air and £999 for the iPad Pro. The mega-retailer doesn't tend to offer trade-in rebates on a lot of products so this likely won't be the best place to shop if you have a device to sell for an upgrade. Instead, the pre-order price guarantee means you'll always pay the lowest price even if a small discount is added before launch.

Currys: pre-orders live with free Apple subscriptions

The new iPad Pro and iPad Air are now available at Currys. The devices are full price, as expected, but you do get a handy freebie included with your purchase. Specifically, it's up to three months of Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness Plus for free. A decent extra to pair with your new tablet for some streaming, music or gaming.

EE: available now from £45 per month

UK mobile network EE has the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air to pre-order. You can add either product to your existing mobile contract and pay it off monthly with prices starting at £45 per month for the 11-inch iPad Air. All of these models are 5G-ready, so a SIM is also included in the price, with data bundles from 5GB to unlimited available to choose from for existing customers.

Best new iPad deals in Australia

Apple Store: pre-orders live – save up to AU$825 with trade-in

If you're Down Under, pre-orders for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air are open at the official Apple Store with a starting price of AU$999 for the Air and AU$1,699 for the Pro. Shipping is expected to begin May 15. Apple AU typically doesn't offer any pre-order deals, but if you have an existing device you can trade in, you could save up to AU$825 on your new purchase.

Amazon AU: check the latest availability

Amazon Australia has already set up a massive store page with all the new iPads listed, although each one is shown as currently unavailable. We think that those models will become available to buy from May 15. While Amazon doesn't offer trade-in options, it's typically the best place to shop for an Apple device as you could find it for the best price, even brand-new releases.