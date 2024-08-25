Get a great budget Samsung tablet for less than $200 when you trade in your old one

Samsung makes some of the best tablets, including a number of super-affordable options. And now you can pick one up for even less as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE starts from as little as $199.99 (was $449.99) if you trade in a tablet or mobile phone at the official Samsung Store.

There's already a flat $100 discount on the standard model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with the potential of $250 more savings coming from the device you trade in. You get the most for handing over an old Galaxy Tab S6, but you can also get a decent rebate between $75 - $150 with even old Samsung tablets.

Altogether, it's a great opportunity to get some extra money for your old tablet and upgrade to a new one.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now from $199.99 at Samsung

Up to $350 off one of Samsung's best budget tablets is a superb deal. The 10.9-inch display is ideal for portability and with incredibly long battery life the Tab S9 FE will keep going all day, even when pushed to its limits. There's 128GB of storage, which provides enough room to store all your apps, although you can upgrade to 256 GB if you need extra space. A discount and trade-in deal like this doesn't come along every day, either.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the closest alternatives to the standard Apple iPad or even the iPad Air. That's how impressive it is, especially when it's possible to pick it up for less than $200. With a powerful processor and long battery life, this tablet keeps going, even when carrying out more demanding tasks.

The deal includes an S Pen, which is much better than the Apple Pencil in my opinion. Because it doesn’t have a battery there are no awkward charging considerations. The S9 FE's IP68 water and dust resistance is another big win, increasing the tablet's durability.

You can read more about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series in our overview, including the specs and prices. We've has reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus if you'd like to see what's great about the bigger alternative. If you're on the hunt for a tablet, you can check out our best tablets buyer's guide for an overview.