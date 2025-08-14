Who needs HBO? This new Binge deal nets you a whole year for AU$4 a month – it convinced me to rejoin

You don’t need me to tell you the cumulative cost of subscribing to more than a couple of the best streaming services in Australia isn’t cheap. The situation is made even worse with what seem to be regular price hikes – Netflix is the latest to dig the boot in, with plans to raise prices in Australia again from September (via Tom’s Guide). That means whenever there’s a streaming saving to be had, it’s worth taking notice of.

Case in point, Binge. I ditched the Aussie-owned streaming service following the arrival of HBO Max Max HBO Max in Australia because it’d lost its claim to being ‘the home of HBO’ Down Under.

In an effort to seemingly lure subscribers back in, Binge is currently offering new and returning subscribers the opportunity to sign up for a whole year from just AU$4p/m for its Basic with Ads tier, or from AU$8p/m for a Standard subscription with 4K content.

The offer was enough to persuade me to rejoin and having seen the content available to stream, here’s why I think it’s worth the price.

Save 36% (AU$53) Binge Standard Subscription: was AU$149 now AU$96 at BINGE No matter which Binge annual plan you choose, you can save a whole lotta cash – up to AU$63, in fact. I’ve highlighted the Standard plan, as it offers access to 4K content on up to 2 screens simultaneously (the Premium plan increases it to 4 screens) for just AU$8p/m. That’s insane streaming value for 2025, especially considering the array of movies and TV shows available to watch. Read more ▼

I, like most of you I imagine, completely wrote Binge off once it lost the rights to HBO content. I immediately jumped to HBO Max myself. Having taken advantage of this new Binge offer though, I was pleasantly surprised by the home page that greeted me. Some of the biggest movies of the past 12 months are available, including Wicked, Anora, Gladiator II and Nosferatu.

And, while the Australian streamer may have lost HBO TV shows, it still has a variety of other Warner Bros. Discovery content, including titles from the DC Universe, alongside other notable flicks including Notting Hill, E.T. and Dune.

Performing a full cross check of all available titles on all streaming platforms would take considerable time, but at this price, I can’t imagine many customers who sign up to Binge will be disappointed by what’s on offer.

Binge’s new integration with Kayo Sports also nets you access to a decent range of sports – which will include the AFL and NRL Grand Finals in September and October, respectively – as well as live TV channels via the wider Foxtel ownership. It all adds up to make an annual subscription a no-brainer.

You’ll need to be quick if you want to take advantage of these offers, as they expire on August 31, 2025.