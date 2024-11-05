How to watch MSNBC live: stream the U.S. news network from anywhere in the world as the U.S. presidential election result looms

MSNBC is one of America's big three news networks and a trusted news source for millions – including those who keep a close eye on U.S. politics and the November 5 election.

Headquartered in the heart of New York's famous 30 Rockerfeller Plaza, MSNBC is owned by Comcast and is constantly in a battle with CNN to be America's most popular Fox news alternative.

If you're after 24/7 election coverage, expert coverage of current events or the views of renowned journalists like Rachel Maddow, MSNBC could be the network for you.

MSNBC is generally seen as the more liberal minded news network of the 'big three'. Despite this, one of the biggest shows on the network, Morning Joe, is actually co-hosted by a former Republican congressman, Joe Scarborough.

Other popular MSNBC shows include The Beat with Ari Melber, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell and All In With Chris Hayes. MSNBC's live election coverage will feature analyst Steve Kornacki and his famous big board bringing in state-specific results as they happen.

If that's whet your appetite for deep-dive news insights and then keep reading for our guide, which explains how to watch MSNBC from anywhere in the world.

Don't miss a single game: How to watch the NFL 2024

How to watch MSNBC in the US without cable and for FREE

If you’ve got cable, then you’ll find watching MSNBC straightforward. But if you’ve completely kicked your cable habit this year, there are a variety of more budget-friendly options for streaming MSNBC. Take OTT service Sling TV’s Sling Blue package, which includes more than 40 news and entertainment channels for $45 a month, with lucky new subscribers entitled to 50% off the cost of the first month. Membership also includes 50 hours of DVR storage, and the ability to stream content to three devices simultaneously. Then you've got Fubo, whose entry-level Pro plan costs a steeper $79.99, but offers a lineup of over 100 channels, including MSNBC and Fox News, and which you can try free for 7 days first if you’re new to the service. There’s also Hulu + Live TV (with ads) at a cost of $82.99 a month. That option bundles in over 80 live TV channels, Hulu Originals, on-demand content, and access to Disney Plus and EPSN Plus. Unfortunately, though, that plan no longer offers a free trial period. YouTube TV, at $72.99 per month is another option and we'd also recommend DirecTV ($74.99).

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch MSNBC from outside your country

If you’re travelling out of the country, you won't be able to connect to your usual platform and stream your favorite shows on MSNBC. This is because of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch MSNBC online from anywhere:

How to watch MSNBC in the UK

Currently there's no way to stream MSNBC in the UK. The solution if you find yourself away from home in the UK? Download a VPN. This simple piece of software will then let you change your IP address and so watch your favorite content from anywhere.

How to watch MSNBC in Canada

A number of cable companies in the Great White North carry MSNBC as part of their channel packages. For example, it’s included with a Rogers cable subscription, or can be brought as an “add-on” through Shaw, at the cost of CA$5 a month. As mentioned above however, if you’re traveling and trying to access a streaming service that has MSNBC back home, geo-restrictions will prevent you from doing so. Luckily, you can simply purchase a VPN to alter your IP address, which will let you stream the content you’d normally have access to.

How to watch MSNBC in Australia

Australian pay television company Foxtel offers the option to watch MSNBC as part of their cable lineup, with the US news outlet available via cable channel 612. You can also watch MSNBC online with Foxtel's streaming outfit, Foxtel Now. It’s AU$25 a month for the Essentials base pack, which has more than 35 channels including MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, Fox Showcase, MTV and BBC World News. Even better? Anyone new to the service can try Foxtel Now for FREE for 10 days. However, if you’ve ventured abroad then you’ll want a VPN to watch the same quality content that you’re still paying for back home – allowing you to watch MSNBC no matter where you are.

How to watch MSNBC in New Zealand

Kiwis hungry for MSNBC coverage will be out of luck on traditional services. If you're visiting New Zealand and want to stream MSNBC from outside your country, a VPN is a must. Just follow the VPN information detailed above, and you’ll be able to watch MSNBC from wherever you are.

Can I watch MSNBC in India?