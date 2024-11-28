Looking for a Netflix Black Friday deal? Grab a bundle or opt for an awesome discount on Max, Hulu, or Disney Plus instead

Are you looking for a Netflix Black Friday deal? While the streaming giant isn't one to offer discounts (no matter what time of year it is), there are ways to get money off, thanks to some very good bundle offers.

In the US, you can get a free 12-month Netflix and Max subscription and Max just for signing up for a broadband contract with Verizon. Deals start from $35 a month. Meanwhile, in the UK, you can get an epic Netflix deal at Sky for £19 a month (was £26), which gets you Netflix plus 300 channels via Sky TV. At this price, you basically get Netflix for free.

If you're not interested in signing up for a contract, though, we've got other Black Friday deals with streaming services like Max, Hulu, and Disney Plus available. Read on to find out how you can save money and experience the best TV shows and movies streaming has to offer.

Today's best US streaming deals

Verizon home internet: free Xbox Series S or 12 months of Netflix and Max

One of this week's best Black Friday Verizon deals isn't even on the carrier's line-up of devices, rather it's excellent home internet packages. Right now could be a good time to consider upgrading because the carrier is currently throwing in either a free Xbox Series S (worth $300) or 12 months of Netflix and Max on the house with its home internet packages. Prices start from $35/month for existing Verizon customers.

Hulu ad-supported annual plan: was $9.99 per month now $0.99 at Hulu

Hulu's ad-supported price is normally just under $10 a month, but as part of its Black Friday offer, you can pick it up for a steal at $0.99 a month. You'll get ads but also save $100, which is a fantastic offering for a service with some of the best TV shows around.

Max 'Standard' with ads plan: was $59.94 for six-months now $17.94 at Max

It's finally back: the best Max Black Friday streaming deal from last year has returned, letting you subscribe to its 'Standard' with ads plan for just $2.99 a month for the first six months. The deal is available to both new and returning customers and represents a 70% saving on the best streaming service for originals. The Penguin, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus are just some of the best Max shows that you'll be able to access if you subscribe. Act quickly though, this deal expires on December 6.

Paramount Plus with Showtime: was $25.98 for two-months now $2.99 at Paramount Plus

This deal might seem short-lived, but you can pack a lot into that time. As well as a feast of NFL and elite European soccer, you'll get access to Paramount and Showtime's fearsome back catalog. For Showtime, that's all-timers like Billions and Dexter, and from Paramount, it's Frasier, Evil, Yellowjackets and a feast of Star Trek offerings. To take advantage of the deal, you just need to enter the code 'BLACKFRIDAY' when signing up.

Disney Plus and Hulu annual ad-supported plan: was $10.99 per month now $2.99 at Hulu and Disney Plus

Both Disney Plus and Hulu's ad-supported plans are normally just under $11 dollars a month for a bundle, but you can now get them both for $2.99 a month, representing a saving of more than 72% on annual plan. Sadly, you'll have to watch commercials on both streaming services, but with a saving of over $200 on offer compared to if you bought both services separately, we suspect you'll think it's a price worth paying. Offer ends on December 3.

Today's best UK streaming deals

Sky TV and Netflix bundle subscription: was £26 now £19 a month at Sky

Combine Sky TV and Netflix under one 24 month contract in this excellent value Sky TV package for just £19 a month, essentially getting your monthly membership to Netflix for free and access to more than 300 channels on Sky TV. Available with both Sky Glass or Sky Stream, this offer is one of the lowest we've seen. You can sign up for the discount at Sky's online store from November 7. The deal will run over Black Friday through to December 3.

Paramount Plus 'Standard' plan: was £23.97 for three-months now £11.97 at Paramount Plus

This great discount brings down the cost of a three-month subscription by a whopping 50%, giving you access to the best streaming service for classic movies for just £3.99 a month for the first three months. This deal is for the service's 'Standard' plan, which gives you an ad-free streaming in HD, and the ability to download and stream on two devices at the same time. You can also get 50% off the annual 'Standard' plan, bringing down the cost from £70.99 to £35.49.

Sky Glass with Sky TV and Netflix bundle: was £37.99 per month now £33 per month at Currys

Given Sky Glass and Sky TV come to £33 per month, Currys is basically throwing Netflix's ad-supported tier in for free with this deal. If you're in a small space and can't afford for your living room to become a nest of cables and boxes, Sky Glass is a fantastic offering in its own right and will be available from £14 per month for 48 months with this great deal. If you already own a TV, then this offer also applies to Sky Stream. Be aware that the Sky TV offer is £19 per month for 24 months before renewing to £31 per month for a 31-day rolling contract. You can get this offer in store or online from November 7 until December 3.

While Netflix doesn't offer deals this time of year, you can see from the wide variety of Black Friday deals above that there are plenty of streaming offers out there.

If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday streaming deals, we love Max's epic $2.99 a month deal and think it's well worth signing up for. In the UK, we can't see past the Sky TV and Netflix bundle, it's really a no-brainer if you enjoy watching live TV but also want to take advantage of Netflix's massive catalog.

With the Holiday season in full flow, now's the perfect time to jump on a streaming deal and make the most of the festive period with some of the best TV shows and movies around.

Looking for more Black Friday deals to get the best Max viewing experience? Check out our Black Friday OLED TV deals and our Black Friday soundbar deals.

