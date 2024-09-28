Falcons vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL 2024 game online, start time

Watch Falcons vs Saints live streams to see this fierce NFC South rivalry match.

Below we have all the info on how to watch Falcons vs Saints from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and free streams.

There may be no bigger NFL rivalry than the Falcons and Saints. These teams loathe each other. Every time the teams share the field, the intensity is high, the competition is close, and the atmosphere is white-hot.

Both sides lost in Week 3 and will be hungry to bounce back. The Saints are ahead of Atlanta in the NFC South, thanks to their 2-1 record.

Many pundits expect the NFC South title race to go to the wire. Therefore, the winner of this game will take an early head-to-head advantage.

Two critical Saints players are battling injuries. The biggest question surrounds running back Alvin Kamara. He has trained in a limited fashion this week and is officially questionable. Furthermore, wide receiver Chris Olave is battling a hamstring injury. He missed Thursday's session all together.

The Falcons' injury list is much smaller, with only Kaleb McGary a concern. Atlanta pushed the Chiefs close in Week 3 and will fancy a home win over their fiercest rivals.

Here's where to watch Falcons vs Saints and NFL 2024 live streams online from anywhere.

How to watch Falcons vs Saints Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, Sep 29

Sunday, Sep 29 Start time: 1:00pm ET / 11:00am PT / 6:00pm BST / 4:00am AEST (Mon) Best free stream FOX via Sling (US)

Fans based in the US can watch NFL 2024/25 live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to watch the vast majority of gridiron games without cable.

Use a VPN to watch Falcons vs Saints stream

How to watch Falcons vs Saints live streams in the US

Coverage of Falcons vs Saints is on FOX in the USA.

Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans.

The Sling Blue package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season.

Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Falcons vs Saints live streams in the UK

Sky Sports will show up to five NFL games each week, with packages starting from £22 per month. That does not include the Falcons vs Saints game.

Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

NFL Game Pass will stream every out-of-market game live, with a subscription costing £14.99 per week or £150.99 for the season (in four £37.75 instalments).

Official Falcons vs Saints broadcasters by region

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including Eagles vs Falcons, the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China.

Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Africa

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ The NFL broadcast rights for Africa are held by ESPN, which provides coverage to sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast every single game of the 2024 NFL season. Select games are also shown on TSN and/or CTV. Latin America ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 NFL season across Latin America. Argentina ESPN and Fox Sports share the rights to NFL coverage in Argentina. Mexico The 2024 NFL rights are split between ESPN, Fox Sports, TV Azteca Deportes, and TelevisaUnivision in Mexico. Caribbean You can watch the 2024 NFL season unfold on ESPN and Rush Sports across the Caribbean.

Europe

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ DAZN holds the broadcast rights to stream the NFL in many countries across Europe: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, and Switzerland. Many countries, including some of those listed above, also have some NFL 2024 coverage on traditional TV networks. France Free-to-air M6 will show one 2024 NFL game per week in France. Further coverage is available via beIN Sports. Balkans Pay TV provider Arena Sport holds the NFL rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. Bulgaria You can watch NFL action on Max Sport in Bulgaria. Czech Republic Premier Sport has the rights to show NFL 2024/25 games on television in the Czech Republic. Denmark You can watch the 2024 NFL season on TV 2 Sport in Denmark. Finland TV4 Media holds the rights to the NFL in Finland. Germany While DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Germany, select games will also be shown on RTL and free-to-air ProSieben. Greece Greeks can watch NFL coverage on Cosmote Sport. Hungary Arena4 will air coverage of the 2024 NFL season in Hungary. Iceland Select NFL games will be shown on Stöð 2 Sport in Iceland. Netherlands ESPN holds the rights to the NFL in the Netherlands. Norway NFL fans in Norway can watch select matchups on VG+. Poland DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Poland, but select games will also be shown on Polsat Sport. Sweden Swedish NFL fans can catch the action on TV4 Media. Turkey S Sport will show the 2024 NFL season unfold in Turkey.

Asia

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ China Tencent is the main NFL rights-holder in China, though regional coverage will be provided by SMG Great Sports (in Shanghai) and GDTV Sports (in Guangdong Province). Hong Kong The NFL is available to watch via Now Sports in Hong Kong. India Star Sports has the rights to the NFL in India, with live streaming coverage available via Disney+ Hotstar. Indonesia Indonesia's Mola service has the broadcast rights for the 2024 NFL season. Japan Broadcaster Nippon TV Gtasu has the rights to show NFL live streams in Japan. Philippines Viewers in the Philippines can watch plenty of the action on Premier Sports. South Korea Viewers in South Korea can watch the NFL on Coupang Play. Thailand Thai NFL fans can watch a huge number of games on TrueVisions.

Oceania

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ Australia Free-to-air 7Mate will show at least two NFL games per week, both on TV and online via 7Plus. At least five weekly games will be shown on ESPN and Kayo Sports. New Zealand TVNZ will show at least two NFL games for free each week. Additional games will be available to watch on ESPN.

When does Falcons vs Saints start? Falcons vs Saints takes place on September 29, 2024 at 1:00pm ET / 11:00am PT / 6:00pm BST / and at 4:15am AEST on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Can I watch Falcons vs Saints for free? It doesn't look like there's 100% free stream but NFL fans in Australia can watch Falcons vs Saints on Kayo Sports with a free 7-day trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Bills vs Jags from abroad on your usual streaming service.

Can I watch Falcons vs Saints on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).

When is Super Bowl 2025? The 2025 Super Bowl, aka Super Bowl LIX or Super Bowl 59, will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.