Falcons vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL 2024 game online, start time

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints broadcasters, TV channels and streams

Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons rushes the field ahead of the Falcons vs Saints live stream
(Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Watch Falcons vs Saints live streams to see this fierce NFC South rivalry match.

Below we have all the info on how to watch Falcons vs Saints from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, and free streams.

There may be no bigger NFL rivalry than the Falcons and Saints. These teams loathe each other. Every time the teams share the field, the intensity is high, the competition is close, and the atmosphere is white-hot. 

Both sides lost in Week 3 and will be hungry to bounce back. The Saints are ahead of Atlanta in the NFC South, thanks to their 2-1 record. 

Many pundits expect the NFC South title race to go to the wire. Therefore, the winner of this game will take an early head-to-head advantage. 

Two critical Saints players are battling injuries. The biggest question surrounds running back Alvin Kamara. He has trained in a limited fashion this week and is officially questionable. Furthermore, wide receiver Chris Olave is battling a hamstring injury. He missed Thursday's session all together. 

The Falcons' injury list is much smaller, with only Kaleb McGary a concern. Atlanta pushed the Chiefs close in Week 3 and will fancy a home win over their fiercest rivals. 

Here's where to watch Falcons vs Saints and NFL 2024 live streams online from anywhere.

How to watch Falcons vs Saints Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Date: Sunday, Sep 29
  • Start time: 1:00pm ET / 11:00am PT / 6:00pm BST  / 4:00am AEST (Mon)

Best free stream

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV
Fans based in the US can watch NFL 2024/25 live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to watch the vast majority of gridiron games without cable.

PREFERRED PARTNER

Use a VPN to watch Falcons vs Saints stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual NFL free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

How to watch Falcons vs Saints live streams in the US

Coverage of Falcons vs Saints is on FOX in the USA.

Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans.

The Sling Blue package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season.

Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Falcons vs Saints live streams in the UK

Sky Sports will show up to five NFL games each week, with packages starting from £22 per month. That does not include the Falcons vs Saints game.

Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

NFL Game Pass will stream every out-of-market game live, with a subscription costing £14.99 per week or £150.99 for the season (in four £37.75 instalments).

Official Falcons vs Saints broadcasters by region

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including Eagles vs Falcons, the playoffs and Super Bowl. 

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China. 

Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

When does Falcons vs Saints start?

Falcons vs Saints takes place on September 29, 2024 at 1:00pm ET / 11:00am PT / 6:00pm BST  / and at 4:15am AEST on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Can I watch Falcons vs Saints for free?

It doesn't look like there's 100% free stream but NFL fans in Australia can watch Falcons vs Saints on Kayo Sports with a free 7-day trial. 

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Bills vs Jags from abroad on your usual streaming service.

Can I watch Falcons vs Saints on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL). 

When is Super Bowl 2025?

The 2025 Super Bowl, aka Super Bowl LIX or Super Bowl 59, will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

