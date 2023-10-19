England vs South Africa live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023 online from anywhere

Watch an England vs South Africa live stream

Looking for a free England vs South Africa live stream? This match is being shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia and the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in Australia, Pakistan or India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch England vs South Africa in other parts of the world, keep reading.

England vs South Africa: preview

England take on South Africa at the Cricket World Cup in Mumbai on Saturday. Both sides are winless and chasing their first won of the tournament, so expect a fiercely competitive clash.

England have had a poor start to the competition, losing two of their opening three matches, most notably to Afghanistan last time out. Only Harry Brook put in anything like a credible performance, scoring 66 off 61 deliveries. Jos Buttler’s side will need more of the same from the young batter, as they are now perilously close to not qualifying for the semi-finals. Expect Ben Stokes to return for the reigning world champions. Who he replaces will be a big decision for coach Matthew Mott and his skipper.

South Africa were beaten by the Netherlands last time out. It was a shock, but only their first defeat of the tournament, meaning they are in a stronger position than their opponents to progress. Kagiso Rabada has been in fine form for the Proteas, taking seven wickets so far. He was particularly impressive in the victory of Australia. His side will need that to continue if they are to get through England’s strong (on paper) batting line up.

Want to tune in? Here's how to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup and get an England vs South Africa live stream online from wherever you are, including FREE streaming options.

Just like every other game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, England vs South Africa will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

The game will be shown for FREE on 9Now in Australia (English commentary) and PTV Sports in Pakistan, too.

Traveling outside India, Pakistan or Australia? Easy – use the no.1 cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch England vs South Africa live stream from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch England vs South Africa from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Global England vs South Africa live streams

How to watch England vs South Africa live stream for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in the host country India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 299 per month, or Rs 899 for a whole year. England vs South Africa is scheduled to start at 2pm IST on Friday afternoon. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can download a good VPN to securely live stream the action.

How to watch England vs South Africa live stream for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games, including England vs South Africa, are being live streamed on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news because PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Play will get underway at 1.30pm PKT on Saturday. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service.

How to watch England vs South Africa live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show every 2023 Cricket World Cup game in the UK (the final will also be shown by Channel 5 for free). Tune in to Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Cricket. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. England vs South Africa is scheduled to begin at 9.30am BST on Friday morning. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV) with Day (£11.98) and Month (£34.99) Membership options. Or if you can wait for highlights later, Channel 5 and its My5 streaming service will show those for free and on demand from 7pm. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch England vs South Africa in Australia

England vs South Africa, along with select 2023 Cricket World Cup matches, being shown for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia. Play is set to get underway at 7.30pm AEDT on Friday evening. Viewers can also fire up a FREE Cricket World Cup live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch England vs South Africa on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard cricket fans can instead watch every match of the tournament on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. A most cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the sports platform Kayo Sports. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch England vs South Africa live stream in the US (and Canada) and without cable

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus online and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. Just be warned that England vs South Africa is set to begin at 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT in the early hours of Friday morning. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics watching online, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

