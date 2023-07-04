How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023: live stream every game online from anywhere

Watch Rugby World Cup 2023 live stream

Rugby World Cup 2023 preview

Nothing in the world of the oval ball is bigger than the Rugby World Cup. France will be hosts for this festival of tactics and tackling over the course of nearly two months of autumn action from Friday 8th September to Saturday 28th October.

New Zealand go into the tournament as marginal favourites. Seldom have world rugby's most dominant power been so beleaguered going into the tournament they've won a joint-record three times, but that may work in coach Ian Foster's favour. Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith remain one of the finest half-back pairings in the world, with Sam Whitelock a supremely experienced presence at lock.

Drawn with the All Blacks in a fascinating Pool A, hosts France will start as a close second favourite. Les Blues won a Six Nations Grand Slam earlier this year and can count arguably world rugby's most in-form talent in scrum half Antoine Dupont. France's stunning, record-breaking 53-10 rout of England at Twickenham served notice of a side running into form at just the right time.

Ireland may have a word or two to say about that. Andy Farrell's side were ranked world number ones before the start of the Rugby Championships and the Irish coach will be quietly confident of winning a first world crown for the Emerald Isle. With skipper Jonny Sexton, centre Bundee Aki, and a strong pack led by Cian Healy and Josh van der Flier, Irish eyes could be smiling.

We haven't even mentioned the defending champions South Africa, Ireland's pool companions, yet. The Springboks provide the biggest physical examination in the world, one which secured them the title four years ago in bullying England in the final. Siya Kolisi captains the side as they go for a record fourth world crown.

Australia, meanwhile, will be an unknown quantity as for England boss Eddie Jones returns to the Wallabies dugout. The Wallabies will be in the same pool as Wales, who are struggling for form. So are England, who are still getting used to new coach Steve Borthwick. They have Majo Itoje at lock, but will need plenty of stars to align if they're to win the tournament and may find a rapidly improving Argentina in their way in the pool.

Scotland, meanwhile, are the dark horses. They're in a tough pool with Ireland and South Africa, but with Stuart Hogg and flying winger Duhan van der Merwe in their ranks, they could spring a surprise or two.

Here's how to watch a FREE Rugby World Cup 2023 live stream wherever you are. We've also listed the 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule further down the page.

How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream in the UK

ITV will be showing the Rugby World Cup 2023 across its television and streaming options for free. The biggest matches will be on ITV1, with more minor fixtures on ITV4. Everything, however, will be live streamed FREE on ITVX. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out the ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like the UK, New Zealand, South Africa and the US, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Rugby World Cup live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch Rugby World Cup 2023

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home -ITVX for Brits abroad.

How to live stream Rugby World Cup 2023 in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia are amongst the luckiest in the world, as they can watch Wallabies games – plus for FREE on Channel 9. That means viewers can also fire up a free Rugby World Cup 2023 live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Rugby Championship on 9Now from abroad. Stan Sport, meanwhile, is live streaming every match of the Rugby World Cup, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 in the US without cable

Rugby fans can watch the Rugby World Cup 2023 live in its entirety on cable-cutting streaming platform Peacock. The tournament will also be available on NBC. Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. Peacock TV is live-streaming the vast majority of the English Premier League games, though some fixtures are being shown on NBC and USA Network. The Peacock price comes in at $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 in South Africa

In South Africa, every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup is being shown on SuperSport. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Rugby Championship: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch every 2023 Rugby World Cup game in New Zealand. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every fixture is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

(All times BST)

Friday 8th September

POOL A

France vs New Zealand, 8pm

Saturday 9th September

POOL A

Italy vs Namibia, 12pm

POOL B

Ireland vs Romania, 2.30pm

POOL C

Australia vs Georgia, 5pm

POOL D

England vs Argentina, 8pm

Sunday 10th September

POOL B

South Africa vs Scotland, 4.45pm

POOL C

Wales vs Fiji, 8pm

POOL D

Japan vs Chile, 12pm

Thursday 14th September

POOL A

France vs Uruguay, 8pm

Friday 15th September

POOL A

New Zealand vs Namibia, 8pm

Saturday 16th September

POOL B

Ireland vs Tonga, 8pm

POOL C

Wales vs Portugal, 4.45pm

POOL D

Samoa vs Chile, 2pm

Sunday 17th September

POOL B

South Africa vs Romania, 2pm

POOL C

Australia vs Fiji, 4.45pm

POOL D

England vs Japan, 8pm

Wednesday 20th September

POOL A

Italy vs Uruguay, 4.45pm

Thursday 21st September

POOL A

France vs Namibia, 8pm

Friday 22nd September

POOL D

Argentina vs Samoa, 4.45pm

Saturday 23rd September

POOL B

South Africa vs Ireland, 8pm

POOL C

Georgia vs Portugal, 1pm

POOL D

England vs Chile, 4.45pm

Sunday 24th September

POOL B

Scotland vs Tonga, 4.45pm

POOL C

Wales vs Australia, 8pm

Wednesday 27th September

POOL A

Uruguay vs Namibia, 4.45pm

Thursday 28th September

POOL D

Japan vs Samoa, 8pm

Friday 29th September

POOL A

New Zealand vs Italy, 8pm

Saturday 30th September

POOL B

Scotland vs Romania, 8pm

POOL C

Fiji vs Georgia, 4.45pm

POOL D

Argentina vs Chile, 2pm

Sunday 1st October

POOL B

South Africa vs Tonga, 8pm

POOL C

Australia vs Portugal, 4.45pm

Thursday 5th October

POOL A

New Zealand vs Uruguay, 8pm

Friday 6th October

POOL A

France vs Italy, 8pm

Saturday 7th October

POOL B

Ireland vs Scotland, 8pm

POOL C

Wales vs Georgia, 2pm

POOL D

England vs Samoa, 4.45pm

Sunday 8th October

POOL B

Tonga vs Romania, 4.45pm

POOL C

Fiji vs Portugal, 8pm

POOL D

Japan vs Argentina, 12pm

Saturday 14th October

Quarter-final

1st Pool C vs 2nd Pool D, 4pm

1st Pool B vs 2nd Pool A, 8pm

Sunday 15th October

Quarter-final

1st Pool D vs 2nd Pool C, 4pm

1st Pool A vs 2nd Pool B, 8pm

Friday 20th October

Semi-final

Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2, 8pm

Saturday 21st October

Semi-final

Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, 8pm

Friday 27th October

Third-place play-off

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, 8pm

Saturday 28th October

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, 8pm