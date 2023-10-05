How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023: live stream every game online from anywhere

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2023 live stream

Looking for a free Cricket World Cup live stream? Every game is streaming for FREE on the Hotstar mobile app in India. If you live in India but you're away from home right now you can use a VPN to unblock the free stream from anywhere. All Australia games, plus major matches such as the final, will be free on 9Now. Select games are also free on PTV Sports in Pakistan. You'll need ESPN Plus in the US, and Sky Sports in the UK. Full details on how to watch the Cricket World Cup live, wherever you are, just below.

Cricket World Cup 2023: preview

Does cricket get any bigger than a World Cup in India? The cricket-crazy sub-continent is set to stage a whopping 48 ODI matches over the next six weeks, and though the Men in Blue are hosts and the world's No.1-ranked team in the format, at least six of the 10 teams will consider themselves serious contenders for the trophy.

Two of those are England and New Zealand, who decided the outcome of the last Cricket World Cup by playing out the greatest match in the history of the sport. The other standout teams are Australia, South Africa and, of course, Pakistan.

As if relations between India and Pakistan (who play each other on Saturday, October 14) weren't already tense enough, the Shaheens' World Cup preparations have been severely disrupted by unexplained visa delays. Suffice to say that no other teams were affected.

Each of the past three Cricket World Cups have been won by the host (or co-host), and in previous years an Indian home advantage was just about the biggest advantage a host nation could hope to have. However, the advent of the IPL means that the top stars from nigh-on every team – bar Pakistan – now consider India a second home.

It's one of the biggest sports festivals of the year, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 Cricket World Cup live stream online from wherever you are, including for FREE.

FREE Cricket World Cup live streams

Where to find FREE Cricket World Cup live streams

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup will be live streamed for FREE via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India.

In Australia and Pakistan, select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being shown for FREE on 9Now and PTV Sports respectively. In the UK, the final will be shown for FREE on My5.

Are you from any of these countries but planning to travel during the tournament? Use the no.1 cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from anywhere. Details below.

How to watch Cricket World Cup from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for more cricket-loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's India, Pakistan, Australia or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the 2023 Cricket World Cup via your typical broadcasting service, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Cricket World Cup cricket from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Global Cricket World Cup live streams

How to watch 2023 Cricket World Cup: live stream every game for FREE in India

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar app for mobiles in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for Star Sports or a Disney+ Hotstar streaming subscription. Disney Plus Hotstar prices start at Rs 499, with the all-access content plan priced at Rs 1,499. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home Cricket World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch 2023 Cricket World Cup for FREE in Pakistan

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup games are being shown on the state-owned channel PTV Sports in Pakistan, which is fantastic news as PTV Sports is 100% free-to-watch, with only your phone number required to verify your identity. Anyone in Pakistan simply needs to head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to tune in without paying a penny. Not in Pakistan right now? You can still enjoy the same free Cricket World Cup coverage you would at home - all you need is a world class VPN service and you've knocked it for six!

How to live stream 2023 Cricket World Cup in Australia

Select 2023 Cricket World Cup matches – including the final, semis and every Australia game – are being shown for FREE on Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia. That means viewers can also fire up a FREE Cricket World Cup live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Currently away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Cricket World Cup on 9Now from abroad. Die-hard fans can instead watch every match of the tournament on Fox Sports, available through Foxtel. Coverage can also be live streamed via Foxtel Now. A most cost-efficient alternative to Foxtel is the incredible sports platform Kayo Sports, which currently offers new users a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices with a Premium sub (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NFL, NBA, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

How to watch 2023 Cricket World Cup: live stream in the US (and Canada)

Every game of the 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on both ESPN Plus and Willow TV in the US. Willow is also available in Canada. We'd recommend ESPN Plus to sports fanatics, as it also has the rights to the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and EFL, FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $19.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Willow TV, meanwhile, is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. It's also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $7 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch 2023 Cricket World Cup in the UK

The 2023 Cricket World Cup is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. However, the final is also being shown for FREE on Channel 5 and My5. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good streaming VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Cricket World Cup 2023: live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs from $24.99 per week.

Cricket World Cup schedule and games

(All times BST)

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, October 5

9.30am - England vs New Zealand

Friday, October 6

9.30am - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Saturday, October 7

6am - Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

9.30am - South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Sunday, October 8

9.30am - Australia vs India

Monday, October 9

9.30am - Netherlands vs New Zealand

Tuesday, October 10

6am - Bangladesh vs England

9.30am - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Wednesday, October 11

9.30am - Afghanistan vs India

Thursday, October 12

9.30am - Australia vs South Africa

Friday, October 13

9.30am - Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Saturday, October 14

9.30am - India vs Pakistan

Sunday, October 15

9.30am - Afghanistan vs England

Monday, October 16

9.30am - Australia vs Sri Lanka

Tuesday, October 17

9.30am - Netherlands vs South Africa

Wednesday, October 18

9.30am - Afghanistan vs New Zealand

Thursday, October 19

9.30am - Bangladesh vs India

Friday, October 20

9.30am - Australia vs Pakistan

Saturday, October 21

6am - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

9.30am - England vs South Africa

Sunday, October 22

9.30am - India vs New Zealand

Monday, October 23

9.30am - Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Tuesday, October 24

9.30am - Bangladesh vs South Africa

Wednesday, October 25

9.30am - Australia vs Netherlands

Thursday, October 26

9.30am - England vs Sri Lanka

Friday, October 27

9.30am - Pakistan vs South Africa

Saturday, October 28

6am - Australia vs New Zealand

9.30am - Bangladesh vs Netherlands

Sunday, October 29

9.30am - England vs India

Monday, October 30

9.30am - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Tuesday, October 31

9.30am - Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Wednesday, November 1

9.30am - New Zealand vs South Africa

Thursday, November 2

9.30am - India vs Sri Lanka

Friday, November 3

9.30am - Afghanistan vs Netherlands

Saturday, November 4

6am - New Zealand vs Pakistan

9.30am - Australia vs England

Sunday, November 5

9.30am - India vs South Africa

Monday, November 6

9.30am - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Tuesday, November 7

9.30am - Afghanistan vs Australia

Wednesday, November 8

9.30am - England vs Netherlands

Thursday, November 9

9.30am - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Friday, November 10

9.30am - Afghanistan vs South Africa

Saturday, November 11

6am - Australia vs Bangladesh

9.30am - England vs Pakistan

Sunday, November 12

9.30am - India vs Netherlands

KNOCKOUT STAGE

Wednesday, November 15

9.30am - Semi-final 1

Thursday, November 16

9.30am - Semi-final 2

Sunday, November 19

9.30am - Final