Bills vs Jaguars live stream: How to watch NFL 2024 game online, start time

(Image credit: Perry Knotts/Getty ImagesJames Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills runs the bal)

Watch Bills vs Jaguars live stream to see the 2-0 Buffalo Bills play the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars. Below we have all the info on how to watch Bills vs Jaguars from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

The 2-0 Buffalo Bills return home in front of their loyal home fans for a matchup with the 0-2 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills last played on September 12, so they will be fresh and rested for this game. Sean McDermott's team is in fine form; they destroyed the Miami Dolphins in their last outing, and running back James Cook is flying.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have started miserably. They are 0-2 and looked terrible in Week 2. Jacksonville fell 18-13 at Cleveland in Week 2. And now they travel up north again to one of sport's most hostile stadiums.

But the Jaguars are in must-win territory. History suggests that an 0-3 start would end any Super Bowl hopes, while playoff hopes would feel almost impossible.

Here's where to watch Bills vs Jaguars and NFL 2024 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE streams.

How to watch Bills vs Jaguars Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Monday, September 23

Monday, September 23 Start time: 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT / 12:30am BST (Tues) / 9:30am AEST (Tues) Best streams ESPN via Sling (US)

(US) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV

Fans based in the US can watch NFL 2024/25 live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to watch the vast majority of gridiron games without cable.

Use a VPN to watch Bills vs Jaguars stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Bills vs Jaguars free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch Bills vs Jaguars live streams in the US

Fans can watch Bills vs Jaguars on ESPN in the US.

Cut the cord? Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans.

The Sling Blue package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

The game will also stream simultaneously on Peacock.

You can also stream NBC via Fubo. Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Bills vs Jaguars live streams in the UK

Bills vs Jaguars will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Sky Sports will show up to five NFL games each week, with packages starting from £22 per month.

Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

NFL Game Pass will stream every out-of-market game live, with a subscription costing £14.99 per week or £150.99 for the season (in four £37.75 instalments).

How to watch Bills vs Jaguars live streams in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Bills vs Jaguars on Kayo Sports.

At least five weekly games will be shown on ESPN and Kayo Sports.

Official Bills vs Jaguars broadcasters by region

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including the playoffs and Super Bowl.

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China.

Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Africa

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼

The NFL broadcast rights for Africa are held by ESPN, which provides coverage to sub-Saharan countries:

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼

Canada

DAZN has the rights to broadcast every single game of the 2024 NFL season. Select games are also shown on TSN and/or CTV.

Latin America

ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 NFL season across Latin America.

Argentina

ESPN and Fox Sports share the rights to NFL coverage in Argentina.

Mexico

The 2024 NFL rights are split between ESPN, Fox Sports, TV Azteca Deportes, and TelevisaUnivision in Mexico.

Caribbean

You can watch the 2024 NFL season unfold on ESPN and Rush Sports across the Caribbean.

Europe

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼

DAZN holds the broadcast rights to stream the NFL in many countries across Europe:

Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Many countries, including some of those listed above, also have some NFL 2024 coverage on traditional TV networks.

France

Free-to-air M6 will show one 2024 NFL game per week in France.

Further coverage is available via beIN Sports.

Balkans

Pay TV provider Arena Sport holds the NFL rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia.

Bulgaria

You can watch NFL action on Max Sport in Bulgaria.

Czech Republic

Premier Sport has the rights to show NFL 2024/25 games on television in the Czech Republic.

Denmark

You can watch the 2024 NFL season on TV 2 Sport in Denmark.

Finland

TV4 Media holds the rights to the NFL in Finland.

Germany

While DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Germany, select games will also be shown on RTL and free-to-air ProSieben.

Greece

Greeks can watch NFL coverage on Cosmote Sport.

Hungary

Arena4 will air coverage of the 2024 NFL season in Hungary.

Iceland

Select NFL games will be shown on Stöð 2 Sport in Iceland.

Netherlands

ESPN holds the rights to the NFL in the Netherlands.

Norway

NFL fans in Norway can watch select matchups on VG+.

Poland

DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Poland, but select games will also be shown on Polsat Sport.

Sweden

Swedish NFL fans can catch the action on TV4 Media.

Turkey

S Sport will show the 2024 NFL season unfold in Turkey.

Asia

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼

China

Tencent is the main NFL rights-holder in China, though regional coverage will be provided by SMG Great Sports (in Shanghai) and GDTV Sports (in Guangdong Province).

Hong Kong

The NFL is available to watch via Now Sports in Hong Kong.

India

Star Sports has the rights to the NFL in India, with live streaming coverage available via Disney+ Hotstar.

Indonesia

Indonesia's Mola service has the broadcast rights for the 2024 NFL season.

Japan

Broadcaster Nippon TV Gtasu has the rights to show NFL live streams in Japan.

Philippines

Viewers in the Philippines can watch plenty of the action on Premier Sports.

South Korea

Viewers in South Korea can watch the NFL on Coupang Play.

Thailand

Thai NFL fans can watch a huge number of games on TrueVisions.

Oceania

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼

Australia

Free-to-air 7Mate will show at least two NFL games per week, both on TV and online via 7Plus. At least five weekly games will be shown on ESPN and Kayo Sports.

New Zealand

TVNZ will show at least two NFL games for free each week. Additional games will be available to watch on ESPN.

Can I watch Bills vs Jaguars for free? It doesn't look like there's 100% free stream but NFL fans in Australia can watch Bills vs Jaguars on Kayo Sports with a free 7-day trial. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Bills vs Jags from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is Bills vs Jaguars in the 2024 NFL? The Bills vs Jaguars game takes place at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT / on Monday September 23 in the U.S. and at 12:30am UK / 9:30am AEST on Tuesday September 24 in the U.K. and Australia.

Can I watch Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).