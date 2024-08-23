How to watch 49ers vs Raiders: free live streams for 2024 NFL preseason game

Watch 49ers vs Raiders in NFL preseason 2024, as Gardner Minshew looks to repay head coach Antonio Pierce's faith in reluctantly selecting him as Las Vegas' starting quarterback ahead of Aidan O'Connell. Below we have all the info on how to watch 49ers vs Raiders from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

It's been a pretty grim preseason for fans of the Silver and Black, who are braced for another long old campaign. The performance of Tre Tucker during their 27-12 defeat to the Cowboys has provided a much-needed spark, however, with the former Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver racking up 66 yards, capped by a spectacular 48-yard diving catch.

49ers backup quarterback Josh Dobbs put Brock Purdy to shame in their 16-10 victory over the Saints last week, and he could come in handy should star left tackle Trent Williams' contract holdout drag on much longer. Dobbs is by far the more mobile of the two quarterbacks, but with Deebo Samuel and George Kittle set to feature for the Niners on Friday, we're expecting the real Purdy to stand up.

How to watch 49ers vs Raiders in NFL preseason Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Friday, August 23

Friday, August 23 49ers vs Raiders start time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sat) / 12pm AEST (Sat) Best free streams NFL Game Pass (Worldwide except US & China)

You can watch 49ers vs Raiders in NFL preseason 2024 for FREE on NFL Game Pass everywhere except the US and China.

Simply set up a free account with your email address to watch 49ers vs Raiders, as well as every other NFL preseason game, live and on demand for free.

NFL Game Pass – (All NFL preseason games FREE for viewers outside US and China)

Use a VPN to watch 49ers vs Raiders for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use NordVPN to watch your usual 49ers vs Raiders free stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

How to watch 49ers vs Raiders live streams in the US

Fans can watch 49ers vs Raiders on NFL Network in the US.

Coverage of the 2024 NFL season is available through a dizzying array of TV channels and streaming services, including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 3/ABC, Prime Video, NFL Network, Peacock TV, Paramount Plus and Twitch.

Hard as it may be to believe, covering all your bases isn't quite as tricky as it looks, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable.

Sling TV is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans.

The Sling Blue package offers local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network, thereby covering a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month.

An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as a raft of other premium channels.

Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV

Fans based in the US can watch NFL 2024/25 live streams on Sling TV. This 'over the top' streaming service's Blue + Orange bundle is probably the cheapest way to watch the vast majority of gridiron games without cable.

A costlier but even more thorough alternative is Fubo, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ABC and NFL Network - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season.

Prices start at $79.99 a month but new users get a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch 49ers vs Raiders live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, there will be a free 49ers vs Raiders live stream on NFL Game Pass. The streaming service is showing every NFL preseason game free of charge.

When the season begins, NFL Game Pass will stream every out-of-market game live, with a subscription costing £14.99 per week or £150.99 for the year (in four £37.75 instalments).

Sky Sports will show up to five NFL games each week, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports Memberships start at £14.99.

Channel 5 and My5 will show every Monday night Football for free.

How to watch 49ers vs Raiders live streams in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch 49ers vs Raiders for free on NFL Game Pass, along with every other preseason game.

When the season starts, a subscription will cost AU$279.99 for the full season (in four AU$70 instalments) or AU$28.99 a week.

Free-to-air 7Mate will show at least two NFL games per week during the season, both on TV and online via 7Plus. At least five weekly games will be shown on ESPN and Kayo Sports.

Official NFL 2024 broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ The NFL broadcast rights for Africa are held by ESPN, which provides coverage to sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast every single game of the 2024 NFL season. Select games are also shown on TSN and/or CTV. Latin America ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2024 NFL season across Latin America. Argentina ESPN and Fox Sports share the rights to NFL coverage in Argentina. Mexico The 2024 NFL rights are split between ESPN, Fox Sports, TV Azteca Deportes, and TelevisaUnivision in Mexico. Caribbean You can watch the 2024 NFL season unfold on ESPN and Rush Sports across the Caribbean.

Europe

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ DAZN holds the broadcast rights to stream the NFL in many countries across Europe: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, and Switzerland. Many countries, including some of those listed above, also have some NFL 2024 coverage on traditional TV networks. France Free-to-air M6 will show one 2024 NFL game per week in France. Further coverage is available via beIN Sports. Balkans Pay TV provider Arena Sport holds the NFL rights in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. Bulgaria You can watch NFL action on Max Sport in Bulgaria. Czech Republic Premier Sport has the rights to show NFL games on television in the Czech Republic. Denmark You can watch the 2024 NFL season on TV 2 Sport in Denmark. Finland TV4 Media holds the rights to the NFL in Finland. Germany While DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Germany, select games will also be shown on RTL and free-to-air ProSieben. Greece Greeks can watch NFL coverage on Cosmote Sport. Hungary Arena4 will air coverage of the 2024 NFL season in Hungary. Iceland Select NFL games will be shown on Stöð 2 Sport in Iceland. Netherlands ESPN holds the rights to the NFL in the Netherlands. Norway NFL fans in Norway can watch select games on VG+. Poland DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Poland, but select games will also be shown on Polsat Sport. Sweden Swedish NFL fans can catch the action on TV4 Media. Turkey S Sport will show the 2024 NFL season unfold in Turkey.

Asia

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ China Tencent is the main NFL rights-holder in China, though regional coverage will be provided by SMG Great Sports (in Shanghai) and GDTV Sports (in Guangdong Province). Hong Kong The NFL is available to watch via Now Sports in Hong Kong. India Star Sports has the rights to the NFL in India, with live streaming coverage available via Disney+ Hotstar. Indonesia Indonesia's Mola service has the broadcast rights for the 2024 NFL season. Japan Broadcaster Nippon TV Gtasu has the rights to show NFL live streams in Japan. Philippines Viewers in the Philippines can watch plenty of the action on Premier Sports. South Korea Viewers in South Korea can watch the NFL on Coupang Play. Thailand Thai NFL fans can watch a huge number of games on TrueVisions.

Oceania

Click to see more NFL 2024 streams▼ Australia Free-to-air 7Mate will show at least two NFL games per week, both on TV and online via 7Plus. At least five weekly games will be shown on ESPN and Kayo Sports. New Zealand TVNZ will show at least two NFL games for free each week. Additional games will be available to watch on ESPN.

Can I watch 49ers vs Raiders for free? NFL fans can watch 49ers vs Raiders for free in any country where NFL Game Pass is available – which is everywhere except the US and China. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch 49ers vs Raiders free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is 49ers vs Raiders in the 2024 NFL preseason? The 49ers vs Raiders game takes place at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Friday, August 23 in the US, which in the UK and Australia is 3am BST / 12pm AEST on Saturday, August 24.

Can I watch 49ers vs Raiders on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).