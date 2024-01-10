How to watch Wild Cards online – release dates and times

Watch Wild Cards online

Wild Cards hits linear TV on January 10 on CBC in Canada. The show starts one week later in the States on The CW. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad if you're away from home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere January 17 at 8pm ET/PT (US) / January 10 (CAN) TV Network: The CW (US) | CBC Gem (CAN) Watch your usual stream anywhere with ExpressVPN

From Only Murders in the Building to Poker Face, there's been a wealth of recent top-notch comedy crime drama, and another could be on its way in the form of Wild Cards.

Boasting the talents of Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan and Grey’s Anatomy's Giacomo Gianniotti, this latest cop caper centers on an unlikely crime-solving duo.

Gianniotti plays cynical, demoted detective Ellis, who finds himself forced to work with an ingenious con woman called Max (played by Morgan), with the pair using their unique skillsets to solve crimes.

Originally slated for broadcast in the fall, the show has had its release brought significantly forward.

Can the unlikely pair gain each other's trust and actually become partners? Read on as our guide breaks down how to watch Wild Cards online from anywhere in the world, including how to watch new episodes for free.

Also free on The CW: how to watch The Flash season 9

How to watch Wild Cards online in Canada for free

Wild Cards is a joint Canadian/American production and it airs in the Great North in first on CBC. Episode 1 premiers on the channel at 8pm ET/PT on January 10, with new episodes broadcast at the same each Wednesday from then on. This also means you'll be able to watch episodes online for free via the CBC Gem streaming service. While CBC is free, you can also pay for the premium version of CBC Gem ($4.99 a month) to get rid of adverts. It comes with a 30-day free trial.

How to watch Wild Cards from outside your country

If you're overseas right now, you'll likely be unable to watch Wild Cards like you would at home due to regional 'geoblocking' restrictions.

Luckily for you, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch every episode of Wild Cards no matter where you are. All that’s required is this simple bit of software, which changes your IP address and so allows you to access your favorite television live or on-demand just like you would from home.

Use a VPN to watch Wild Cards from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick set up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.

How to use a VPN to watch Wild Cards

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch Wild Cards online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. Canada for CBC Gem.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the CBC Gem to watch Wild Cards.

How to watch Wild Cards for FREE in the US

If you have the CW channel on cable, you can watch Wild Cards live at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) every Wednesday, from January 17. Watch Wild Cards without cable: If you miss an episode on linear TV, the great news is that it will become available to watch online via the CW website the following day. You'll be able to watch with cable logins, or you can wait a week and watch 100% for free. No cable? We recommend the FuboTV 7-day free trial for watching Wild Cards. Use a good VPN to unblock Fubo, if you are travelling outside of the States. In addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels. FuboTV costs $74.99 a month after the free trial ends, but you can cancel anytime.

Can I watch Wild Cards online in the UK?

Unfortunately not. As of yet, there’s no announcement by a UK broadcaster or streaming service that it will pick up the series. Travelling in the UK? Just grab a VPN to point yourself back home. This lets you alter your IP address to connect to the services you’d normally watch in your country of residence.

Can I watch Wild Cards online in Australia?