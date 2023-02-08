How to watch The Flash season 9 online: stream the final series from anywhere

Watch The Flash Season 9

Subscribe to Hulu + Live TV for $69.99 a month to livestream the CW channel. Alternatively, wait until the next day and stream recently broadcast episodes for free via The CW website. Elsewhere, Australian’s can enjoy new episodes a day later when they sign-up for Foxtel Now. Use a VPN to access the CW website from anywhere, if you are away from home right now.

The Flash Season 9 preview

We’re getting one last lap of Central City after the CW called time on The Flash, making this the final season of the critically acclaimed superhero show. It’s going to be hard to bid farewell to Barry Allen after ten years of cheering on the scarlet speedster, but showrunner Eric Wallace can practically guarantee viewers a jaw-dropping sprint to the finish line. Below we explain how to watch The Flash season 9 online from anywhere now.

Season 9 will be the last hurrah, not just for Barry (Grant Gustin), but for all those recently cancelled shows under the Arrowverse umbrella. So we’re thrilled to discover that some of our favorite DC Comics characters are returning in the show’s final season. Expect to see Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Supergirl’s Dreamer, Keiynan Lonsdale as Kid Flash, and – to our amazement – Stephen Amell as Green Arrow himself, seemingly risen from the dead.

It’s likely these superheroes will try to prevent The Rogues from bringing Central City to its knees, a group made up of villains like serial killer Murmur (Adrian Glynn McMorran) and Captain Boomerang (Richard Harmon). Pyrotechnic villain Hotness is also back for the final season, whose powers of combustion will pair nicely with Chillblaine’s icy gauntlets.

Prepare for a bracing, 13-episode farewell to our fleet-footed hero, as we explain below how to watch The Flash season 9 from anywhere in the world now.

How to watch The Flash online from outside your country

If you’re travelling abroad when The Flash season 9 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you would normally due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Flash from anywhere

How to watch The Flash season 9 online in the US

(opens in new tab) The Flash returns to The CW for the show’s final season on Wednesday, February 8 at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT). Season 9 will consist of a fewer-than-usual 13 episodes, with the season finale expected to broadcast on May 3 – so long as there isn’t a mid-season break. If you can restrain your excitement, new episodes are added to The CW Website (opens in new tab) the day after broadcast, and they’re 100% FREE to watch. Better still, you don’t need to register or even have a cable login if you're able to wait until the following week – just press play! If you want to watch CW programming immediately, but don’t have a cable subscription, then you'll want to find an over-the-top streaming service that offers that channel. For $69.99 a month, a Hulu + Live TV plan provides over 85 live streamed channels, including the CW channel. However, it’s only available in select markets, so enter your zip code when prompted, to check that it’s available where you live). Note: the CW was until recently available on FuboTV, but has been removed due to a carriage dispute with the channel’s new owners, Nexstar. Outside of the US? Watch The Flash just like you would at home with the powers of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

Can I watch The Flash season 9 online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) The final season of The Flash is expected to arrive sometime in Spring 2023, as there’s generally a four-month delay between each season’s debut in the US and its eventual broadcast on UK TV. However, we’re hoping that, given that this season has fewer episodes and is the series’ swansong, fans won’t have to wait quite as long as usual. Until then, Sky Go and Now TV have seasons 1-7 available to stream on-demand. A Sky subscription (opens in new tab) isn't as expensive as you might believe, so feel free to check out our dedicated Sky TV deals and packages guide to make sure you get today's best prices and offers. Alternatively, if you're not a Sky TV subscriber, then on-demand platform NOW is a great option for watching The Flash without a contract. It’s relatively cheap at £9.99 a month for the Entertainment Pass you need to stream The Flash. Trying to get hold of the more recent season 8? You can purchase every episode individually from £1.89, or as a boxset for £19.99, through Amazon Prime (opens in new tab). Out of the UK? Just grab a VPN (opens in new tab) to point yourself back to Blighty and watch your favourite shows as usual.

Is The Flash on Netflix? How to watch The Flash season 9 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Only the first eight seasons are currently available to stream in Canada, with Season 9 touted to arrive on Netflix roughly a week after the final episode runs on the CW. That’s a bit of a wait, but at least we know that the first episode should land on Netflix in May 2023, with subsequent installments added on a weekly basis. Keen to catch up on the superhero story so far? A Basic plan with Netflix Canada is priced at just CA$9.99 per month. Can't watch The Flash due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to magically reappear back home and gain access to all the content you'd normally be able to stream.

How to watch The Flash season 9 online: stream every new episode in Australia

(opens in new tab) Super! Brand new episodes of The Flash will air every Thursday, from February 9 at 8.30pm AEDT on both Fox 8 and Fox 8 HD – less than a day after their US broadcast. That means it's pretty straightforward for Foxtel subscribers or Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) customers to watch the show. Those wanting to find the first eight seasons of The Flash can get their fix on Stan (opens in new tab), the Aussie VoD service featuring a whole host of top programming - and offering a FREE 30-day trial (opens in new tab) to boot. Finally, if you’re going abroad and are worried that geo-blocking will stop you from watching season 9 of The Flash, don't worry - just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to point yourself Down Under and you'll be able to stream as usual.