How to watch Legacies season 4 online from anywhere

The fantasy drama series Legacies is returning to our screens as we reunite with the supernatural squad at the Salvatore School. With Hope’s future looking uncertain, fans of the spin-off series are still questioning what’s happening with Landon and Malivore. All will be revealed so keep reading to find out how to watch Legacies season 4 online wherever you are in the world.

As a spin-off series from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, Legacies follows Hope Mikaelson, daughter of 'hybrids' Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall as she aims to protect fellow supernatural students at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

The promo for season 4 comes with the foreboding slogan, ‘Hope Must Die’, leaving us eagerly awaiting finding out whether Hope will, in fact, fall to her death to become a tribrid. With Cleo’s (Omono Okojie) promotion to series regular, her return and escape from Malivore is expected to be a major storyline in season 4.

As all the drama from the Salvatore School unfolds in season 4, the real question will be is Landon still alive? And, what’s in store for Landon and Hope? Keep reading to find out how to watch Legacies online and stream all the new episodes of season 4 wherever you are in the world, with the best free streams explained.



How to watch Legacies online from outside your country

How to watch Legacies season 4 online free in the US

If you’ve got a cable subscription you’ll want to tune in to The CW at 9pm ET / PT every Thursday with season 4 beginning on Thursday, October 16. New episodes of Legacies will become available to watch online via The CW website the next day, and it’s completely free to watch - you don’t even need to register! To watch without cable, you’ll need to be signed up to an OTT streaming service that offers The CW channel. Out of the many options, we recommend FuboTV as it has tons of movies, TV shows, and over 100 channels, including The CW as part of its core package. FuboTV also offers a 7-day free trial, making it possible to watch Legacies: Season 4 free online. If you decide to stay on after the free trial, a monthly subscription will cost you $64.99. Outside of the US? Watch Legacies just like you would at home by summoning the powers of a good VPN.



How to watch the Legacies season 4 online in Canada

Canadian viewers will be able to catch all the drama from Mystic Falls at the same time as US viewers. Showcase will be airing Legacies season 4, with episode 1 ‘You Have to Pick One This Time’ premiering at 9pm ET / PT on Thursday, October 14 - with the following episodes airing at the same time each week. You can watch online with the Showcase website or on the Global app where all of the latest episodes of Legacies will be broadcast. Those with Showcase wanting to log in to watch the service from abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home and usurp any geo-blocking they may encounter.



How to watch Legacies season 4 online in Australia

Aussies wanting to catch all the drama from the Salvatore Boarding School will want to tune into the Fox8 channel: all of the new episodes of Legacies will be aired at 8.30pm from Friday, October 15. New episodes will be showing at the same time each week. To stream online, you can either watch via a Foxtel Now subscription or, visit the budget-friendly streaming service Binge - where you can watch season 4 of Legacies for free. By signing up to Binge, you’ll get access to a 14-day free trial where you can stream the fantasy drama for free, including all of the new episodes of Legacies. Thereafter the Binge entry-level plan costing AUS$10 a month will give you access to a huge catalog of shows from FX, HBO, Warner Bros and more. Binge is compatible with numerous devices, including the Apple TVs (4th generation +), Android TV (OS 7.0 +), Chromecast, Telstra TV, and Apple and Android phones, and more. Not in Canada? Remember you can take all the TV treasures of Binge, Foxtel, and more with you wherever you go - all you’ll need to do is download a quality VPN to connect to your favorite services from back home.

