After last year’s dramatic finale saw a blood shortage and the suspension of the surgical intern programme, the perennially popular Grey’s Anatomy returns. Six months on and fans can expect early season vibes as the old guard of Grey Sloan put a new group of gurney-surfing newbies through their paces. Scroll on below where our guide will explain how to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 19 online from anywhere now.

Episode 1 title “Everything has Changed” really sets the tone. Yes, the OG trio of Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Ellen Pompeo are back. But Pompeo will only feature in 8 of the 22 episodes as the show explores brand-new characters and storylines.

Seventeen years after beginning her own medical journey, there’s a sense we've come full circle as Meredith – now Chief of Surgery – mentors a fresh-faced group of aspiring doctors. These include Lukas Adams (Niko Terho), the “black sheep of his family”, Mika Yasuda (Midori Francis), Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr, Crazy Rich Asians) and Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane), a woman “raised by drug-addled hippies”.

Of course, they’re immediately tested when an overturned bus leads to an influx of potential brain damage admissions. It should all be okay though – just as long as they “don’t kill anyone or drop anything inside a patient.”

Get ready to reunite with old friends and make some new ones, as the following guide explains how to watch Grey’s Anatomy season 19 online now.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 FREE online in the US

(opens in new tab) Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres on TV at 9pm ET/PT on Thursday, October 6 on ABC, with new episodes airing at the same time every week, immediately after new episodes of spin-off show Station 19. If you don’t have cable, each new episode will be added to ABC’s catch-up service (opens in new tab) a day after broadcast. And if you're confident of avoiding spoilers, you can watch for FREE a week after they air, no log-in required! A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 without cable

Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV (opens in new tab) for fans of Grey's Anatomy, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals don't offer.

It's a great value cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Pro plan comprising way over 100 channels for $69.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal (opens in new tab), of course.

You can also watch Grey's Anatomy online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan. The latter offers a Hulu free trial.

Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Grey's Anatomy season 19 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN (opens in new tab).

More medical drama: How to watch The Good Doctor season 5

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when Grey's Anatomy season 19 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Grey's Anatomy online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 from abroad

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. (opens in new tab) And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 online: stream every episode in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadian viewers can watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 on CTV (opens in new tab) every Thursday from October 6 at 9pm ET/PT, airing simultaneously with the US broadcast. What's more, each episode will be added to the network’s on-demand platform (opens in new tab) after airing, and if you're a cable customer, they’ll be available to watch completely free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're flat out of luck, which is a shame given such options are available in other countries. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Don't miss: how to watch The Bachelor 2022 online

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Don’t dust off your scrubs just yet, as Grey’s Anatomy season 19 won't be available in the UK straight away. However, it’s tentatively been confirmed to arrive sometime in “Autumn 2022”, with its new home as Disney Plus where formerly it was TV channel Sky Witness. You can currently watch seasons 1 through 18 via the on-demand service. Disney Plus membership is £7.99 per month in the UK (or £79.90 for an annual plan) and plays host to a massive library of family entertainment, including almost the entire Disney, Star Wars and Marvel cinematic library and spin offs, plus more adult fare with the Star hub (Die Hard, Predator, the Alien films) and National Geographic content. Other great shows on Disney Plus include Pam & Tommy (opens in new tab), The Walking Dead (opens in new tab), Pistol (opens in new tab) and The Dropout (opens in new tab). Take a look at all the rest of the best Disney Plus shows that you can stream right now (opens in new tab).

Related: how to watch New Amsterdam season 4

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 19 online in Australia