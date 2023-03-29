How to watch Riverdale season 7 online – live stream new episodes in the UK, full schedule

Watch Riverdale season 7 online

Riverdale returns to linear TV on March 29 on The CW in US and concludes on August 23. Cord-cutters in the States can watch The CW via Fubo. In Canada, the UK and Australia, new episodes of Riverdale season 7 will be available to watch on Netflix the next day. Use a VPN to watch new episodes from abroad (opens in new tab) if you're away from home. Next up: Episode 1, Don't Worry, Darling.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Wednesday, March 29 at 9pm ET/PT (US) TV Network: The CW New episodes: Same time each week US stream: Fubo 7-day FREE trial International streams: Netflix (CA, UK, AUS) | Season finale: August 23 at 9pm ET/PT (US)

Teen horror crime drama Riverdale has thrown a succession of plot curveballs to its viewers since arriving on screens six years ago, and its seventh and final season is no exception.

The latest 20-episode run, which kicks off on March 29, sees its characters battling to navigate 1955 Greendale after being sent back in time. The finale, episode 20, will air on August 23.

Stuck in the unfamiliar wholesome setting of the original Archie comic books on which the show is loosely based, the crew now need to return to their original timeline or face disaster.

The gang have been transported back as juniors in high school, in a world full of jukeboxes, sock hop parties and Cadillacs, with Archie (K.J. Apa) trying to catch the eye of Hollywood starlet Veronica (Camila Mendes).

Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) are both back for this final run, with the latter the only character with any memory of the group's modern-day lives.

Read on as our guide breaks down how to watch Riverdale season 7 online from today, including how to watch new episodes for free.

How to watch Riverdale season 7 FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) If you have the channel on cable, you can watch Riverdale season 7 live on The CW at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT) every Wednesday, from March 29. Watch Riverdale without cable If you miss an episode on linear TV, the great news is that it will become available to watch online via the CW website (opens in new tab) the following day. You'll be able to watch with cable logins, or you can wait a week and watch 100% for free. No cable? We recommend the FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) for Riverdale fans. Use a good VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock Fubo, if you are travelling outside of the States. In addition to offering The CW as part of its core package of more than 100 channels. Fubo costs $74.99 a month after the free trial ends, but you can cancel anytime.

Is Riverdale season 7 on Netflix?

Yes - but only in certain countries.

Netflix UK, Netflix Canada and Netflix Australia are among the regions that are getting new Riverdale season 7 episodes every Thursday, less than 24 hours after they first air in the US. Full details below.

How to watch Riverdale season 7 from outside your country

If you're overseas right now, you'll likely be unable to watch Riverdale season 7 like you would at home due to regional 'geoblocking' restrictions.

Luckily for you, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch every episode of Riverdale season 7 no matter where you are. All that’s required is this simple bit of software, which changes your IP address and so allows you to access your favorite television live or on-demand just like you would from home.

How to watch Riverdale season 7 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Viewers based in the UK can watch new episodes of Riverdale season 7 on Netflix (opens in new tab) every Thursday, from March 30. A subscription to the streamer starts at just £4.99 per month for the ad-supported version, up to £15.99 for its Premium tier which offers four screens and the highest possible 4K HDR picture quality. If you’re abroad you’ll want a VPN (opens in new tab) to keep watching your favourite movies and TV shows. Not only do they let you access different regional content, but they’ll also keep your personal details extra safe online.

How to watch Riverdale season 7 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Netflix (opens in new tab) is also the place to watch Riverdale season 7 in Canada, with new episodes dropping every Thursday from March 30. A Netflix Standard plan is currently priced at $13.99 per month, rising to $16.99 for the service's Premium plan If you're not in Canada right now, all you need to do is grab a good VPN (opens in new tab) and start streaming.

How to watch Riverdale season 7 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) It's a clean sweep. Fans in Australia will also find their fix of Riverdale season 7 on Netflix (opens in new tab), with new episodes available weekly from Thursday, March 30. The Standard tier is currently priced at $13.99 per month, rising to $19.99 for the Premium offering. Not in Australia right now? Download a VPN (opens in new tab) to get access to all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere.

