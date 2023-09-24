How to watch Krapopolis: stream new animated series anywhere

Watch Krapopolis from anywhere

Krapopolis hits FOX with its first two episodes on Sunday, September 24 at 8/7c, and will be available on the Hulu streaming platform the next day. It's currently not available to watch outside the US, but you can use a VPN to stream if you're American overseas. Full details on how to watch Krapopolis from anywhere just below.

Krapopolis preview

For these ancient gods and goddesses, the world is about to change... forever.

That's the elevator pitch for Krapopolis, FOX's new animated comedy created by Dan Harmon (one of the brains behind Rick and Morty and Community) and being showrun by Jordan Young (co-writer of the brilliant BoJack Horseman).

Set in the milieu of ancient Greece, it revolves around King Tyrannis (voiced by Richard Ayoade) and his family of mythical gods as they and the city of Krapopolis come to terms with the modernising world around them. As well as wrapping his head around the unfamiliar concept of 'civilization', the young ruler also has puberty, girls and his overbearing parents Shlub (Matt Berry) and Deliri (Hannah Waddingham) to navigate.

Already greenlit for a second and third season, FOX clearly sees big things for Krapopolis. And taking its place among the likes of The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers during Sunday evenings' 'FOX Animation Domination' block, it's already mixing it with some bona fide heavyweights.

Prepare yourself for some prehistoric playfulness and anachronistic anarchy. Read on for our guide on how to watch Krapopolis online from anywhere, including the options for those without cable.

How to watch Krapopolis in the US with and without cable

How to stream Krapopolis online in the US

If you don't have cable and don't want to splash out on a full cable replacement, then Krapopolis will stream on the Hulu streaming platform the very next day after its network airing. Hulu’s basic plan includes ads but starts from just $7.99 and gives you the chance to try it out first with a 30-day free trial. Or for even better value for money, you could go for the Disney Plus bundle. It combines Hulu with Disney Plus for only $9.99 a month, or you can add live sport with ESPN+ for $12.99. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as Abbott Elementary, What We Do in the Shadows, Love Victor, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus.

How to watch Krapopolis online from outside your country

If you're away from home when Krapopolis airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Can I watch Krapopolis in other countries?

Strangely with a new show with such obvious pedigree (and such an international cast of voice actors), Krapopolis doesn't yet have an airing date for territories outside the US. So, if you're in the UK or Australia, for example, you'll have to exercise a little patience and keep your ear to the ground.

But remember that if you're an American abroad with a streaming service that would be showing Krapopolis, then you can download a VPN and watch Krapopolis as you normally would.