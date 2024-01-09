How to watch Echo online: stream the Marvel Spotlight series from anywhere

Watch Echo

All five episodes of Echo will be available to stream globally from 9pm ET Tuesday, January 9 (2am GMT Weds morning) with a subscription to Hulu (US) or Disney Plus (UK).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Tues, Jan 9 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Jan 10) / 11am AEDT (Jan 10) US streaming: Hulu ROW streaming: Disney Plus

The first new Marvel Studios project of 2024 has landed, with an edgy new miniseries following the travails of Maya Lopez called Echo.

Starring Alaqua Cox in the lead role as the deaf Native American Choctaw with superhuman powers, the show follows on from the character's appearance in the recent Hawkeye series.

Having led the Tracksuit Mafia, a criminal gang working for Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), Maya is now on her former paymaster's hit list after betraying him, leading her on a journey back to her hometown in Oklahoma to reconnect with her heritage and come to terms with the past.

The show is the first to bear the new Marvel Spotlight tag, with the banner designating standalone, character-driven stories that new fans can enjoy without needing to be up to speed with other Marvel content.

Disney has placed a review embargo for Echo which doesn't lift until the show’s release, meaning we're not yet sure what the critics make of this latest Marvel offering, but with its MA rating in the US – the first for a Marvel show – it looks like we're in store for something hard-edged.

All five episodes of this new miniseries drop at 9pm ET on Tuesday, January 9, and all over the world at the same time. Read on as we explain how to watch Echo online from anywhere.

How to watch Echo in the US

All 5 episodes of Echo land on Tuesday, January 9, at 9pm ET / 6pm PT exclusively on Hulu in the US. Hulu pricing starts with basic (with ads) plan for only $7.99 a month. New users get a 30-day free trial. You can cancel at any time without paying any fees. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

Watch Echo in the UK and the rest of the world

What is the new Echo release date and time? All five episodes of Echo will be available on demand from Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT (Jan. 10) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 10).

