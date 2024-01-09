How to watch Echo online: stream the Marvel Spotlight series from anywhere
Hawkeye spin-off series lands starring Alaqua Cox
Watch Echo
All five episodes of Echo will be available to stream globally from 9pm ET Tuesday, January 9 (2am GMT Weds morning) with a subscription to Hulu (US) or Disney Plus (UK).
|Release date: Tues, Jan 9 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Jan 10) / 11am AEDT (Jan 10)
|US streaming: Hulu
|ROW streaming: Disney Plus
The first new Marvel Studios project of 2024 has landed, with an edgy new miniseries following the travails of Maya Lopez called Echo.
Starring Alaqua Cox in the lead role as the deaf Native American Choctaw with superhuman powers, the show follows on from the character's appearance in the recent Hawkeye series.
Having led the Tracksuit Mafia, a criminal gang working for Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), Maya is now on her former paymaster's hit list after betraying him, leading her on a journey back to her hometown in Oklahoma to reconnect with her heritage and come to terms with the past.
The show is the first to bear the new Marvel Spotlight tag, with the banner designating standalone, character-driven stories that new fans can enjoy without needing to be up to speed with other Marvel content.
Disney has placed a review embargo for Echo which doesn't lift until the show’s release, meaning we're not yet sure what the critics make of this latest Marvel offering, but with its MA rating in the US – the first for a Marvel show – it looks like we're in store for something hard-edged.
All five episodes of this new miniseries drop at 9pm ET on Tuesday, January 9, and all over the world at the same time. Read on as we explain how to watch Echo online from anywhere.
How to watch Echo in the US
All 5 episodes of Echo land on Tuesday, January 9, at 9pm ET / 6pm PT exclusively on Hulu in the US.
Hulu pricing starts with basic (with ads) plan for only $7.99 a month. New users get a 30-day free trial. You can cancel at any time without paying any fees.
Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.
Watch Echo with the Disney Bundle
Watch Echo | Disney Bundle
The Trio Basic and Trio Premium bundles get you Disney Plus plus live sports and unmissable Originals through ESPN+ and Hulu as well. That's three streaming services all for $12.99 a month (Trio Basic) or $24.99 a month without adverts (Trio Premium).
Watch Echo in the UK and the rest of the world
Echo debuts globally on Disney Plus outside the States. All five episodes will be available to stream at 9pm ET in the US, at 2am GMT in the UK, and at 11am AEDT in Australia.
As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Echo could hardly be easier. If you’re located in a country where Disney Plus is available, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch.
In addition to being the exclusive home of Disney’s huge back catalog, Disney Plus also gives you access to the entire Marvel canon, including Loki, What If?, Secret Invasion, the Avengers films and movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, plus all things Pixar and National Geographic.
A Disney Plus subscription also unlocks everything Star Wars, including The Mandalorian, Andor and Ahsoka all for just $7.99 ($10.99 without adverts)/£7.99/AU$13.99 a month.
What is the new Echo release date and time?
All five episodes of Echo will be available on demand from Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. GMT (Jan. 10) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 10).
What else should I know about Disney+?
Echo is the latest in a string of exciting new releases exclusive to Disney Plus, following on from Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. There's plenty more to come too, with Star Wars: The Acolyte set to arrive later in 2024.
You'll also find National Geographic documentaries, Disney and Pixar classics, the entire Star Wars saga and every season of The Simpsons.
Star on Disney Plus, meanwhile, has seen the amount of content available through Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye on more grown-up shows. Some of the best Star on Disney Plus shows include The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and Solar Opposites. And parents won’t have to worry about their kids accidentally seeing inappropriate content, as Star includes a slew of parental control features to ensure the service stays as family-friendly as ever.
Star on Disney Plus is available in the UK, most of Europe, and other select markets like Australia and New Zealand – but not in the US, where the media giant's Hulu service already has very similar ground covered.
So, what devices can you watch Disney Plus on? The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course) and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.
