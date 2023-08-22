How to watch Ahsoka online: stream the new Star Wars series from anywhere, Episode 1

Watch Ahsoka online

The first two episodes of Ahsoka will be available to stream globally from 9pm ET Tuesday, August 22 (2am BST Weds moring) with a subscription to Disney Plus. Each of the remaining six episodes will be released weekly.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Tues, August 22 from 9pm ET / 6pm PT / 2am BST (Aug 23) / 11am AEST (23 Aug) Streaming service: Disney Plus In the US?: Disney Plus bundle from $12.99

If there's one character more riveting than Anakin Skywalker, it's surely the apprentice who was such a colossal pain in the neck that she sent him over to the dark side. Okay, not exactly, but Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), who first burst onto the scene as a feisty young Padawan, became an instant fan-favorite for good reason.

She's been in the presence of greatness, nicknamed it "Sky Guy", and not only risen to meet the challenge but dished out some valuable lessons along the way. The montrals and lekku, orange skin, and two-lightsaber fighting style only add to the appeal.

Set at the same time as The Mandalorian season 3 and after the events of Return Of The Jedi and The Book of Boba Fett, the eight-part series charts Ahsoka's pursuit of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who's as slippery as he is well-connected, the uncompromising mercenary Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) being one of the red-eyed general's most useful allies.

There appears to be a significant role for Anakin (Hayden Christensen), via a succession of flashbacks, and his connection with Ahsoka will be a reference point for Ahsoka's difficult relationship with her own young protégé, the bounty hunting, spraypaint-wielding, hair-cutting Mandalorian polymath Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Episodes 1 and 2 drop at 9pm ET on Tuesday, August 22 (slightly earlier than Disney originally planned). Read on as we explain how to watch Ahsoka online from anywhere.

How to watch Ahsoka online

The new Star Wars spinoff series Ahsoka debuts globally on Disney Plus on Tues, August 22. The first two episodes will be available to stream at 9pm ET in the US, at 2am BST in the UK, and at 11am AEST in Australia. Each of the following episodes will arrive at the same time each Wednesday.







Ahsoka full episode schedule

Ahsoka episode 1: Tuesday, August 22 (runtime 54 minutes)

Ahsoka episode 2: Tuesday, August 22 (runtime 42 minutes)

Ahsoka episode 3: Tuesday, August 29

Ahsoka episode 4: Tuesday, September 5

Ahsoka episode 5: Tuesday, September 12

Ahsoka episode 6: Tuesday, September 19

Ahsoka episode 7: Tuesday, September 26

Ahsoka episode 8: Tuesday, October 3

