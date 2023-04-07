How to watch Tiny Beautiful Things online: stream all episodes of the Hulu Original dramady now

How to watch Tiny Beautiful Things online

All eight episodes of Tiny Beautiful Things are available to watch in the US from April 7 exclusively on Hulu (which offers a 30-day Hulu free trial to new subscribers; it’s $7.99 a month thereafter). Internationally, every episode of the new drama becomes available the same day through the Disney Plus ‘Star’ hub.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: All episodes available Friday, April 7 at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am BST US stream: Hulu $12.99 Disney Plus bundle Rest of the World: Disney Plus (UK, CAN, AUS)

Kathryn Hahn gives a career-best performance as a columnist excavating the traumas of her past to provide hard-won advice to her legion of anguished followers. Based on the book by bestselling author Cheryl Strayed and produced by Hello Sunshine – the team responsible for The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere – the only advice you’ll need is how to watch Tiny Beautiful Things online, which you explain for you below.

Adapted by Liz Tigelaar from Strayed’s book of the same name, Tiny Beautiful Things finds Clare Pierce (Hahn) at a crossroads. She’s despised by her teenage daughter Rae (Tanzyn Crawford), her writing career is going nowhere, and she spends couples therapy exchanging recriminations with her husband Danny (Welcome to Chippendales’ Quentin Plair) about their non-existent sex life.

She’s understandably dumbfounded, then, when an old friend encourages her to take over his life advice column. Writing anonymously as "Dear Sugar", it becomes the therapeutic means by which she starts to process her own traumas, exploring her difficult adolescence and the raw grief of her mother’s death. In mining her own past experiences, she’s able to help her readers – and herself – heal and move on.

Also starring Merritt Wever (Godless, Nurse Jackie) as Clare’s mother and The Wild’s Sarah Pidgeon as Clare’s younger self, Tiny Beautiful Things is a funny, tender drama series anchored by a powerhouse performance from Hahn. And, as we explain below, you can binge-watch all eight episodes online now from anywhere.

How to watch Tiny Beautiful Things online for FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) You’ll find all 8 episodes of this new drama series ready to binge on Friday, April 7, and exclusive to Hulu (opens in new tab) in the US. Just sign up to Hulu’s basic (with ads) plan to watch Tiny Beautiful Things. A membership costs $7.99 a month after your 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), and you can cancel at any time. For those looking for value for money, you can combine Hulu with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for just a few dollars more. The Disney Plus bundle combines all three streaming services for the great value price of just $12.99 (opens in new tab) per month – $19.99 if you want to ditch the ads. So, as well as everything on Hulu, such as Abbott Elementary, The Great, Love Victor, Snowfall and Normal People, you also get everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and The Simpsons from Disney Plus and top quality live sports from ESPN Plus. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch Tiny Beautiful Things online from anywhere else in the world

(opens in new tab) In international territories like Canada, the UK and Australia, all episodes of Tiny Beautiful Things will be released via the Disney Plus 'Star' hub (opens in new tab) on Friday, April 7 – the same day as the show debuts in the US. As Disney Plus has now been rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Tiny Beautiful Things using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country where the service is available, just head to the Disney Plus website (opens in new tab) and sign up for the service to watch. In addition to being the exclusive international home of Tiny Beautiful Things, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalog, the entire Star Wars canon, plus all things Marvel, Fox and Pixar all for just CA$11.99/£7.99/AU$13.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Tiny Beautiful Things, episode guide

Tiny Beautiful Things trailer

