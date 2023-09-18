Loki season 2 has a new Disney Plus release date – and it's good news for Marvel fans

Loki season 2 has received a new release date on Disney Plus, and it's good news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – well, unless you're a UK-based viewer, anyway.

Revealed in a tweet on Marvel Studios' official X (formerly Twitter) account, Loki season 2 will officially launch a day earlier than expected in the US. The hugely popular Disney Plus series will now debut on Thursdays stateside, with the first episode set to arrive at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on October 5.

The amazing Loki is back.Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, is time slipping to a new date, streaming October 5 at 6PM PT, only on @DisneyPlus. (previously recorded) pic.twitter.com/aKBPWKQY2fSeptember 18, 2023 See more

While it's great that we'll get to see Loki's misadventures continue earlier than planned, the show's new release date and time is bad news for UK audiences. British fans will have to wake up early in the morning – that's 2am BST on Fridays, for anyone wondering – to stream each new episode of Loki as it lands on one of the best streaming services.

Alternatively, viewers will have to stay off social media until they can watch the show after work or school, with major story spoilers set to dominate the landscape with each new episode's arrival.

Australian fans will face a similar spoiler-related issue, although Loki season 2 will air at 11am AEST on Fridays, so Marvel aficionados down under should be able to catch new episodes on their lunch breaks.

Loki's next MCU outing follows in the footsteps of Star Wars: Ahsoka, which debuted at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday August 22 in the US, which was 2am BST / 11am AEST the following day.



The latest Star Wars TV show was the first-ever Disney Plus show to be released at such a time (new-episode nights were Dubbed Tano Tuesdays in the US), with Disney TV Originals launching at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST before then.

And lo, all the UK-based journalists held their head in their hands at the prospect of waking up to cover #Loki season 2 at the most ungodly hour https://t.co/yCPmfWuXLDSeptember 18, 2023 See more

It's still unclear if Loki season 2 will receive a two-episode premiere like its predecessor did, or if it'll land on Disney Plus with a single entry on launch day. While we wait for an official confirmation on this front, industry insiders, such as reliable runtime leaker Cryptic Quality HD, have already claimed that Loki season 2's first two episodes will run for around 40-45 minutes apiece. Expect all six episodes of the god of mischief's latest multiversal journey to be as long (or short, depending on your perspective) as previous MCU TV shows, such as WandaVision, Moon Knight, and Secret Invasion.

This isn't the only new information we've learned about the forthcoming Marvel Phase 5 project in recent weeks. On September 5, a new Loki season 2 trailer appeared to spoil one of the show's main storylines, while its first official trailer smashed a longstanding Marvel TV series record upon arrival in late July. Let's hope it lives up to the hype, and cements its place on our list of the best Disney Plus shows when Loki's second season magics its way onto the platform.