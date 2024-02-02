France vs Ireland: Six Nations prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Antoine Dupont has temporarily switched codes and Johnny Sexton has retired, but the wealth of talent in these France and Ireland teams means they’re still the clear favourites for Six Nations glory. That means this curtain-raiser at Stade Velodrome could well end up being the tie-breaker too.

Ireland beat France and won the championship and Grand Slam a year ago, emulating France's efforts from 2022, though Les Bleus dominate the head-to-head with 59 victories, 36 defeats and seven draws.

CLICK HERE FOR HOW TO WATCH SIX NATIONS FOR FREE

France vs Ireland is being staged at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm CET on Friday, February 2.

That's 8pm GMT for viewers in the UK, 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the US, and 7am AEDT on Saturday morning for those tuning in from Australia.

Where to watch France vs Ireland

TV channel: FREE – ITV 1 (UK) | FREE – Virgin Media 1 (IRE) | CNBC (US)

Live stream: FREE – ITVX (UK) | FREE – Virgin Media Player (IRE) | Peacock TV (US) | Stan Sport (AUS)

France vs Ireland team news

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Paul Gabrillagues, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt (c).

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Calvin Nash, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jack Crowley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Beirne, Peter O'Mahony (c), Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

France vs Ireland prediction

Both teams are at the start of a new cycle, but whereas Andy Farrell has opted to blood No.10 Jack Crowley, Fabien Galthie has embraced older heads, an uncharacteristic move that shows that silverware is his priority.

Expect France to roll back the clock with a thrilling 30–24 victory.