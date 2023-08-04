Scotland vs France live stream — how to watch the 2023 rugby Summer Internationals

Watch Scotland vs France live stream

Looking for a free Scotland vs France live stream? The game is being shown on free-to-air TF1 in France. Use a VPN to unblock TF1 when travelling away from France. Prime Video has the rights to the 2023 rugby Summer Internationals in the UK. New subscribers can watch Scotland vs France using the 30-day free trial. In New Zealand the game is on Sky Sport, in the US it's on FloRugby, and in Canada it's on DAZN. Full details on how to watch Scotland vs France just below.

Scotland vs France preview

Officially speaking it's just a warm-up, but Gregor Townsend is well aware that Scotland's clash with France at Murrayfield carries far more significance than many of the other Summer Internationals taking place over the next few weeks.

The Scots share a World Cup group with Ireland and South Africa, who could tear them to shreds if they enter the tournament undercooked. Les Bleus, who could climb back to No.1 in the rankings at the expense of New Zealand, should give Townsend a decent idea of where his team stands.

Fresh off the sudden retirement of main man Stuart Hogg, Scotland kicked off the Summer Internationals series last weekend with a fairly routine 25-13 victory over Italy in which 23-year-old Rory Darge deputised as skipper while Jamie Ritchie recovers from a minor calf issue. However, Townsend has called on his big guns here, with fitness and fine-tuning now of paramount importance.

Despite France last playing a competitive fixture in March and their home World Cup being built-up as this generation's history-making moment, Fabien Galthié has opted to field a highly experimental lineup featuring three debutants and several fringe men and returning faces. However, it's still stacked with talent.

They'll meet again in Paris next week but here's how to watch a free Scotland vs France live stream this weekend, wherever you are.

How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream rugby for FREE

How to watch Scotland vs France from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more rugby-mad countries like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the US and Canada, just scroll down the page. Everything you need to know is there, including details of who's showing Scotland vs France

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Scotland vs France live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN to watch Scotland vs France

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'France' for TF1.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - TF1 for French rugby fans abroad.

How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream rugby for free in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the 2023 rugby Summer Internationals in the UK, so Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Scotland vs France kicks off at 3.15pm BST on Saturday afternoon. You can live stream Scotland vs France from your phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app. An Amazon Prime membership costs £95 per year or £8.99 per month. A subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK, and can be cancelled at any time. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then connect to the UK.

How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream rugby in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch Scotland vs Frances, along with every 2023 Summer International game, in New Zealand. Just be warned that kick-off is scheduled for 2.15pm NZST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, Scotland vs France is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream rugby in the US without cable

Rugby fans in the US can watch Scotland vs France, as well as every other 2023 rugby Summer International, on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby. Kick-off is set for 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT on Saturday morning. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be streamed on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch Scotland vs France in South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport is showing Scotland vs France and every other 2023 rugby Summer International. Kick-off is set for 4.15pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to watch Scotland vs France: live stream rugby in Australia

In Australia, rugby fans can watch Scotland vs France on Stan Sport, which is live streaming every 2023 rugby Summer International, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. Just be warned that kick-off is set for the brutal time of 12.15am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Stan Sport, you can use the No.1 rugby VPN to tap into its coverage from wherever you are.

How to live stream Scotland vs France: watch rugby in Canada