Italy vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the Six Nations game online from anywhere

Italy vs Ireland live stream

You can watch Italy vs Ireland for free on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland. Fans can pay to watch today's rugby on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. We'll also explain how to watch a FREE Italy vs Ireland live stream from anywhere in the world.

Italy vs Ireland match preview

Ireland top the standings as we approach the midway stage of the Six Nations Championship, having already passed what stands to be their toughest assignment with flying colours. Injury to Johnny Sexton aside, everything's looking rosy for the world No.1-ranked team, but wouldn't it just be typical if Andy Farrell's men were to come unstuck against Italy?

For the first time in years, the Azzurri entered the tournament with genuine belief, but after two defeats from two, they're running out of chances to make good on all of that hope. After coming agonisingly close to stunning reigning champions France in the opener, they crumbled against an ordinary England team, and everything has fallen a little flat.

Enter: Paolo Garbisi. Kieran Crowley has thrown his star fly-half straight into the team after his return from a knee injury, and, even if he isn't completely up to speed, what he will bring to the team is big-game knowhow. The only shame is that it comes at the expense of Tommaso Allan, who's been one of their best players so far.

Farrell has given James Ryan the armband and Ross Byrne the No.10 jersey, as Ireland look to continue their march to the Grand Slam that many believe is theirs to lose. Bundee Aki has been handed his first start of the Championship at inside centre, while Dan Sheehan is back in the squad as an option off the bench.

A year ago, Ireland cruised to a 57-6 victory when Italy were reduced to 13 men within the opening minutes. Something tells us this one will be a lot tighter. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get an Italy vs Ireland live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Italy vs Ireland is being shown for free in the UK on ITV1, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. That means the game is also being live streamed FREE on ITVX (opens in new tab). For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITVX has an excellent app that's available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions below.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an Italy vs Ireland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Italy vs Ireland from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for Italy vs Ireland

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - ITVX (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Italy vs Ireland is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 2.15pm GMT on Saturday afternoon. You can also live stream Italy vs Ireland on RTÉ Player (opens in new tab), which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Italy vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Italy vs Ireland Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT bright and early on Saturday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch an Italy vs Ireland Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch Italy vs Ireland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 1.15am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. If you don't mind the late night, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an Italy vs Ireland live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch Italy vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Italy vs Ireland game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the rather inconvenient time of 3.15am NZDT in the small hours of Sunday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch Italy vs Ireland online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Italy vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada