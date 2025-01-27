How to watch Six Nations 2025 — free rugby live streams, squads, schedule

Watch Six Nations 2025 live streams to see if Ireland can successfully defend their title without inspirational head coach Andy Farrell who has stood aside due to Lions duties. Below we have all the info on how to watch Six Nations rugby from anywhere, with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Ranked second in the world and bidding to win three championship titles in succession, Ireland are understandably viewed as the team to beat. However, they will have to cope without Farrell — with Simon Easterby stepping in on an interim basis — and will come up against a chasing pack that showed signs of improvement during the Autumn Internationals.

France won all three games last November and boast a squad with strength in depth in every position. They also have Antoine Dupont back leading the charge after he missed last year’s tournament due to his spell playing rugby sevens. Gregor Townsend’s side are another form team that were hugely impressive in their final Autumn International as they swept aside Australia.

When it comes to England, coach Steve Borthwick is under huge pressure and there is a lack of genuine world-class talent but they tend to find a way to be competitive. Italy will be chasing more upsets and certainly have the ability to score plenty of tries, while Wales face a tough task to avoid landing the wooden spoon after losing 12 successive Test matches since October 2023.

Here's where to watch 2025 Six Nations live streams online from anywhere – including free options. Scroll to the bottom of the page for the full fixture schedule.

Watch Six Nations Quick Guide Tournament dates Dates: Friday, January 31 – Saturday, March 15 Best free streams BBC iPlayer and ITVX (UK)

RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

France TV (France)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Six Nations live stream broadcasters

You can watch select Six Nations games for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the UK, RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play in Ireland, and on France TV in France.

Use a VPN to watch any Six Nations stream

If you're away from home whilst the Six Nations is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home. Our favorite is NordVPN – it's the best VPN on the market right now.

How to watch Six Nations live streams in the US

Every 2025 Six Nations game is being shown on Peacock TV in the US.

Peacock costs just $7.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $13.99 a month for commercial-free coverage.

Some games will also be shown on the NBC cable TV channel. If you don't have traditional cable, you can use OTT streaming services such as Fubo or Sling TV.

If you subscribe to Peacock or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined above - of the many options, we rate NordVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch Six Nations live streams in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online.

TV: Coverage is shared between ITV and the BBC, while S4C offers Welsh-language coverage of every Wales game. The BBC is showing one game from each round. Every other game will be on ITV.

Online: Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free Six Nations live stream via the ITVX and BBC iPlayer websites and mobile apps.

If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out NordVPN and follow the instructions below.

ITV and BBC are free services, though in order to use them you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Six Nations live streams in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2025 Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. The sports add-on costs $15 per month (on top of a $12 Stan subscription).

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

Watch Six Nations live streams in the rest of the world

New Zealand

Sky Sport is the 2025 Six Nations TV rights holder in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV, or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per week.

Canada

DAZN has the rights to the Six Nations in Canada.

South Africa

The Six Nations is being shown on SuperSport in South Africa.

Can I watch Six Nations rugby on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things Six Nations on the official social media channels on YouTube (@SixNationsRugby) and Instagram (@SixNationsRugby)

Six Nations 2025 schedule and fixtures

What is the Six Nations 2025 schedule? ROUND 1 Friday, January 31 France v Wales: Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.15pm GMT / 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT / 7.15am AEDT (Saturday) Saturday 1 February 2025 Scotland v Italy: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) Ireland v England: Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT/ 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) ROUND 2 Saturday, February 8 Italy v Wales: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) England v France: Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) Sunday, February 9 Scotland v Ireland: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 2am AEDT (Monday) ROUND 3 Saturday, February 22 Wales v Ireland: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) England v Scotland: Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 1.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) Sunday, February 23 Italy v France: Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT / 2am AEDT (Monday) ROUND 4 Saturday, March 8 Ireland v France: Aviva Stadium

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / Scotland v Wales: Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) Sunday, March 9 England v Italy: Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 11am ET / 8am PT / 2am AEDT (Monday) ROUND 5 Saturday, March 15 Italy v Ireland: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 0.15am ET / 7.15am PT / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) Wales v England: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) France v Scotland: Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8pm GMT / 4pm ET / 1.00pm PT / 7am AEDT (Sunday)

Six Nations 2025 full squads

Ireland

Forwards: Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Caelan Doris (c), Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Cormac Izuchukwu, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier

Backs: Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose

France

Forwards: Esteban Abadie, Dorian Aldegheri, Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Hugo Auradou, Cyril Baille, Giorgi Beria, Paul Boudehent, Joshua Brennan, Georges-Henri Colombe, Francois Cros, Marko Gazzotti, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickaël Guillard, Matthias Halagahu, Oscar Jegou, Maxime Lamothe, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Dany Priso, Rabah Slimani, Romain Taofifénua

Backs: Theo Attissogbe, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Leo Barre, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Drean, Antoine Dupont (c), Antoine Frisch, Emilien Gailleton, Matthieu Jalibert, Nolann le Garrec, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Noah Nene, Romain Ntamack, Damien Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Killian Tixeront, Gabin Villiere

England

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Maro Itoje (c), Curtis Langdon, George Martin, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Henry Pollock Bevan Rodd, Will Stuart, Tom Willis

Backs: Oscar Beard, Elliot Daly, Fraser Dingwall, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Lawrence, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Raffi Quirke, Harry Randall, Tom Roebuck, Henry Slade, Ollie Sleightholme, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward

Scotland

Forwards: Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Brown, Dave Cherry, Luke Crosbie, Rory Darge (cc), Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Patrick Harrison, Will Hurd, Jack Mann, D’Arcy Rae, Dylan Richardson, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland, Marshall Sykes

Backs: Fergus Burke, Matt Currie, Jamie Dobie, Darcy Graham, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Blair Kinghorn, Stafford McDowall, Finn Russell (cc), Kyle Rowe, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben White

Italy

Forwards: Lorenzo Cannone, Niccolo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Alessandro Izekor, Dino Lamb, Michele Lamaro, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Sebastian Negri, Giacomo Nicotera, Marco Ricconi, Luca Rizzoli, Federico Ruzza, Ross Vintcent, Giosue Zilocchi, Manuel Zuliani

Backs: Tommaso Allan, Juan Ignacio Brex, Ange Capuozzo, Matt Gallagher, Alessandro Garbisi, Paolo Garbisi, Simone Gesi, Monty Ioane, Leonardo Marin, Tommaso Menoncello, Martin Page-Relo, Jacopo Trulla, Stephen Varney

Wales

Forwards: Keiron Assiratti, James Botham, Elliot Dee, Taulupe Faletau, Dafydd Jenkins, WillGriff John, Evan Lloyd, Kemsley Mathias, Jac Morgan, Sam Parry, Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Freddie Thomas, Henry Thomas, Christ Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright, Teddy Williams

Backs: Josh Adams, Ellis Bevan, Dan Edwards, Josh Hathaway, Eddie James, Ellis Mee, Blair Murray, Joe Roberts, Tom Rogers, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams, Rhodri Williams, Tomos Williams