<a id="elk-98f7a090-d290-4f5f-9d1f-ac54211edfb4"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-live-blog-of-liverpool-vs-bournemouth-2">Welcome to our live blog of Liverpool vs Bournemouth!</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="fb973002-68b3-42a9-a3e2-4edd3cbb3b33"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2895px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="nSUCHrhUjxcL4zzi9yWSfV" name="Arne Slot" alt="Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, celebrates with the fans after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Ipswich Town FC at Anfield on January 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/nSUCHrhUjxcL4zzi9yWSfV.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2895" height="1629" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="4677cc7b-a6a3-49ae-b235-ea51a9c3c25a">The Premier League is back and it all starts tonight at Anfield as Liverpool face off against AFC Bournemouth.</p><p>The Cherries have lost 17 of their last 20 fixtures against the Reds, and can't have been thrown up a much stiffer test for the opening game of the season.</p><p>You can watch all the action live on <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.sky.com/tv/sports" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sky Sports</a> in the UK and on USA Network via <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.sling.com/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling</a> in the US.</p><p><strong>Outside the country right now? </strong>Use <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://nordvpn.com/special/?coupon=future2025&amp;utm_medium=affiliate&amp;utm_term=&amp;utm_content=TG&amp;utm_campaign=off564&amp;utm_source=aff3013" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN</a> to access your usual EPL streams.</p>\n