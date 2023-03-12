Scotland vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the Six Nations game online

Scotland vs Ireland live stream

You can watch Scotland vs Ireland for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland. Six Nations fans can pay to watch a Scotland vs Ireland live stream on Peacock in the US, and on Stan Sport in Australia. Full information on the TV viewing options below. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch a free stream from abroad (opens in new tab).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Kick-off: Sunday, March 12, 3pm GMT / 10am ET / 7am PT TV channel: BBC One (UK) | RTÉ 2 (IRE) | CNBC / Peacock (US) | Stan Sport (AUS) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) | RTÉ Player (IRE) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

Scotland vs Ireland match preview

Having already passed one Six Nations "decider" with flying colours, Ireland are braced for another serious test of their championship credentials as they face Scotland in what could well be a classic encounter at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend's men entered the weekend as Ireland's closest challengers by way of points difference, and as well as a first Triple Crown since 1990, a victory would earn Scotland a genuine shot at the championship, 24 years on from securing their last major honour – back when the Six Nations was the Five Nations.

Stuart Hogg, who's experienced more than his fair share of highs and lows in this fixture, is set for his 100th appearance for Scotland, who have brought in No.8 Jack Dempsey for Hamish Watson and Jonny Gray for suspended lock Grant Gilchrist. Gray will line up alongside his brother Richie.

It could be a landmark appearance for Johnny Sexton too, with the Irish skipper on the verge of becoming his country's all-time leading points scorer in the Six Nations.

Andy Farrell has made six changes to the side that beat Italy two weeks ago, with Garry Ringrose starting at outside centre and Tadhg Furlong coming into the front row. Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan and Peter O'Mahony are also named in the starting XV.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a Scotland vs Ireland live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Scotland vs Ireland is being shown for free in the UK on BBC One, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. You can also watch a Scotland vs Ireland live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). Away from home right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab) BBC iPlayer is free to use (with a valid TV licence) and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Scotland vs Ireland live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Scotland vs Ireland from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

(opens in new tab)We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE (opens in new tab), so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab) Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to use a VPN for Scotland vs Ireland

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations FREE in Ireland

(opens in new tab) Scotland vs Ireland is being shown for FREE on RTÉ 2 in Ireland, with kick-off set for 3pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. You can also live stream Scotland vs Ireland on RTÉ Player (opens in new tab), which is available via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN (opens in new tab). (opens in new tab)

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations rugby game is being shown on both CNBC and Peacock TV in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday morning. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service FuboTV (opens in new tab) carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Peacock, FuboTV or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best. (opens in new tab)

How to watch a Scotland vs Ireland Six Nations live stream in Australia

(opens in new tab) In Australia you can watch Scotland vs Ireland on Stan Sport, but be warned that kick-off is set for 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't mind the brutally late night, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Scotland vs Ireland live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Sky Sport (opens in new tab) is showing the Scotland vs Ireland game in New Zealand. Unfortunately, kick-off is set for the rather inconvenient time of 4am NZDT in the small hours of Monday morning. If that doesn't put you off, know that subscribers can watch Scotland vs Ireland online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch Scotland vs Ireland: live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada