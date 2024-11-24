Binge’s Black Friday deal will let you feast the best shows for cheap

Black Friday hasn't even officially started yet, and the deals continue to come hard and fast regardless. This time, it's hit one of the best streaming services in Australia in Binge. Right now, new and returning customers can get a 12 months of Binge Basic for just AU$4.99p/m – adding up to just AU$59.88 for that first year.

The potential of ending summer days spent by the beach with the best shows on Binge isn't the only reason this deal comes at the right time. Just weeks ago, as reported by our pals at Tom's Guide, Foxtel announced Kayo Sports would be integrated into Binge. This kicks off on November 30 with the AFLW Grand Final, but fan-favourites NRL and AFL will be available in 2025 – adding even more value to this 50%-off deal on Binge's most affordable tier.

Binge makes no secret that being the home of HBO in Australia is its main drawcard. Despite the fact that HBO Max is coming to Australia in some form next year, Foxtel has a multi-year deal that should see HBO shows coming to Binge until at least 2026. So, this 12-month deal will give you plenty of time to watch HBO classics like The Sopranos as well as new hits like The Penguin, The Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy.

Binge Basic offers you the same content library as the pricier tiers (over 2,600 TV shows and movies). What makes Basic more affordable is its inclusion of ads, support for just one concurrent stream and a max of 1080p resolution – so no 4K. However, for just AU$1.15 a week, the value here is undeniable. You'll want to get in quick, though – this offer ends on Cyber Monday on December 2.

Binge Basic: was AU$10p/m, now AU$4.99p/m If you can cope with a maximum of 1080p resolution and around 5 minutes of ads an hour, this Black Friday Binge deal is a must-have. Even without the addition of live sport, the library of shows and films available on Binge is perhaps the best combination of quality versus quantity of any of the best streaming services. Whether it's drama, comedy, reality, true crime or mystery that you love, Binge has more than enough to give you a lot more than your money's worth with this deal.

Don't let the fact that this discounted tier includes ads turn you off from a great deal. With continued price increases, more and more customers are opting for cheaper ad-based tiers. A study of over 8,000 households in the US found that almost 60% of subscribers to services like Max, Netflix and Prime Video were choosing plans with ads. In our experience, the ads on Binge don't drastically impact your viewing experience, either – amounting to about 5 minutes per hour.

At around half the price of a Binge Standard subscription, the Basic tier is already a solid deal, and with an additional 50% off, there is no similar amount of value to be found with any other streaming service on the Aussie market – Prime Video comes closest, but it doesn’t match Binge’s quality on the whole. However, if the Basic tier isn't for you, a Binge annual subscription will now save you 30% compared to paying monthly. These Standard and Premium plans also let you enjoy ad-free 4K streams and multiple screens.

Binge Standard annual subscription: was AU$228, now AU$149

Save AU$79 If you're looking for the most affordable way into ad-free 4K streaming on Binge, the Standard annual subscription is the way to go. You'll pay more upfront, but if you're yet to check out many of the shows available on Binge, then there's more than 12 months worth of entertainment to be had. This price breaks down to just AU$12.40 per month – or AU$6.60p/m less than paying on a monthly basis.

Binge Premium annual subscription: was AU$264, now AU$179

Save AU$85 Can't deal with ads, no 4K and need multiple streams for others living under the same roof? At AU$22 per month, Binge's Premium tier is a little hard to recommend (despite its awesome product), but the annual plan can bring the monthly average price down to just AU$14.90 – and lets you watch on up to four screens at once, so the whole family can watch what they want without fear of cutting off others.