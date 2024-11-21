Bose AU’s Black Friday offers slash up to 30% off first-class audio gear

Premium audio brand Bose has dropped its selection of Black Friday deals in Australia, which includes up to 30% knocked off top-performing headphones, soundbars, speakers and more.

Highlights of the Bose Black Friday deals include AU$80 off the class-leading QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and a huge AU$420 off the pleasingly powerful Smart Ultra Soundbar to elevate your home movie viewing.

Those aren't the only savings on offer though.

As well as serving up some competitive Black Friday deals, when you buy from Bose directly, the brand also offers a 90-day risk-free trial, so you can take your new headphones or other audio goodies for a spin without any fuss.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was AU$289.95 now AU$220.46 They were only released a few months ago, but Bose's entry-level ANC-enabled QuietComfort Earbuds have already received an AU$45 discount for Black Friday. We haven't had a chance to review them at TechRadar just yet, but our well-versed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have given them a full five-star review, praising their noise-cancelling ability and "powerful and punchy" sound delivery. They're also the only model in Bose's headphone lineup to use a brand-new app that opens up a world of customisation. In short, they could just be the best pair of earbuds for most people.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$332.96 The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are perhaps the pinnacle of Bose's current headphone lineup. Not only do they deliver the best-in-class noise cancellation we've come to expect from the brand, but they introduce a new immersive audio mode that creates head-tracked spatial audio – no matter what device you're streaming from or the music service you use. Plus, if your device supports lossless audio codecs such as Snapdragon Sound or aptX Adaptive, the QC Ultra Earbuds can accept it to deliver even more detailed music to your ears. If not, these compact Bose buds still serve up an exquisite performance that is full of energy.

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar: was AU$1,499.95 now AU$971.96 The Smart Ultra Soundbar is a perfect example of why Bose is referred to as a premium audio brand. The build and finish is nothing short of exemplary, while the feature list – which includes voice assistant control, a well-specified app and even a separate remote control – means you really do get what you pay for… and then some. As far as sound is concerned, it's equally positive news. The Smart Ultra is capable of delivering a sound with incredible width and power, yet also manages to keep dialogue crystal clear. Dedicated upward-firing speaker drivers help to add height to movie soundtracks – yes, it's Dolby Atmos-enabled – and Bose's TrueSpace technology can up-mix non-Atmos content to give it more of a 3D soundstage (in a similar vein to the Immersive Audio mode on the QC Ultra earbuds).

Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): was AU$249.95 now AU$176.36 Aside from its headphones, what has earned Bose its elevated position in consumer audio is through its portable speakers, and the SoundLink Flex is a fine example. Not only is it available in a selection of fetching colours, but it's one of the most portable speakers we've come across. It's both lightweight and built to withstand knocks and bumps, and it can even float in water too, something not many other speakers can lay claim to. When it's fired up, sound is delivered in typically big Bose fashion, with a decent amount of low-end bass to get your feet tapping. And no matter if you have the SoundLink Flex standing or laying on its back, PositionIQ technology will adjust the EQ accordingly to ensure you're getting the best possible sound. If you want an even bigger sound, you can pair two of them together to create a stereo set and it just so happens that Bose also has a discounted two-pack available to buy, too.