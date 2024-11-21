Bose AU’s Black Friday offers slash up to 30% off first-class audio gear
Plus, get an additional 10% off with our exclusive coupon codes!
Premium audio brand Bose has dropped its selection of Black Friday deals in Australia, which includes up to 30% knocked off top-performing headphones, soundbars, speakers and more.
Highlights of the Bose Black Friday deals include AU$80 off the class-leading QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and a huge AU$420 off the pleasingly powerful Smart Ultra Soundbar to elevate your home movie viewing. You’ll find these deals and more listed below, but for the full selection, you can head straight to the Bose website.
Those aren't the only savings on offer though. Head over to our Bose coupon code page and you can grab one of our exclusive 10% off codes, which stacks with all of these Black Friday offers for even more savings.
As well as serving up some competitive Black Friday deals, when you buy from Bose directly, the brand also offers a 90-day risk-free trial, so you can take your new headphones or other audio goodies for a spin without any fuss.
Bose is a TechRadar preferred partner (What does this mean?)
Save AU$69.49
They were only released a few months ago, but Bose’s entry-level ANC-enabled QuietComfort Earbuds have already received an AU$45 discount for Black Friday, but by using our 10%-off Bose coupon code at checkout you can bring that price down even further to just $220.46! We haven’t had a chance to review them at TechRadar just yet, but our well-versed colleagues at What Hi-Fi? have given them a full five-star review, praising their noise-cancelling ability and “powerful and punchy” sound delivery. They’re also the only model in Bose’s headphone lineup to use a brand-new app that opens up a world of customisation. In short, they could just be the best pair of earbuds for most people.
Save AU$116.99
The QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are perhaps the pinnacle of Bose’s current headphone lineup. Not only do they deliver the best-in-class noise cancellation we’ve come to expect from the brand, but they introduce a new immersive audio mode that creates head-tracked spatial audio – no matter what device you’re streaming from or the music service you use. Plus, if your device supports lossless audio codecs such as Snapdragon Sound or aptX Adaptive, the QC Ultra Earbuds can accept it to deliver even more detailed music to your ears. If not, these compact Bose buds still serve up an exquisite performance that is full of energy. Don't forget to grab one of our 10% off Bose coupon codes and apply it at checkout for the full discount!
Save AU$527.99
The Smart Ultra Soundbar is a perfect example of why Bose is referred to as a premium audio brand. The build and finish is nothing short of exemplary, while the feature list – which includes voice assistant control, a well-specified app and even a separate remote control – means you really do get what you pay for… and then some. As far as sound is concerned, it’s equally positive news. The Smart Ultra is capable of delivering a sound with incredible width and power, yet also manages to keep dialogue crystal clear. Dedicated upward-firing speaker drivers help to add height to movie soundtracks – yes, it’s Dolby Atmos-enabled – and Bose’s TrueSpace technology can up-mix non-Atmos content to give it more of a 3D soundstage (in a similar vein to the Immersive Audio mode on the QC Ultra earbuds).
To get the full savings, simply apply one of our 10% off Bose coupon codes at the checkout!
Save AU$73.59
Aside from its headphones, what has earned Bose its elevated position in consumer audio is through its portable speakers, and the SoundLink Flex is a fine example. Not only is it available in a selection of fetching colours, but it’s one of the most portable speakers we’ve come across. It’s both lightweight and built to withstand knocks and bumps, and it can even float in water too, something not many other speakers can lay claim to. When it’s fired up, sound is delivered in typically big Bose fashion, with a decent amount of low-end bass to get your feet tapping. And no matter if you have the SoundLink Flex standing or laying on its back, PositionIQ technology will adjust the EQ accordingly to ensure you’re getting the best possible sound. If you want an even bigger sound, you can pair two of them together to create a stereo set and it just so happens that Bose also has a discounted two-pack available to buy, too.
To save the full amount, nab a Bose 10%-off coupon code and apply it at the checkout!
Save AU$150.39
This connected, versatile speaker is sure to help get the party started. Music is fired out in a full 360º soundfield and you can stream music either via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi when at home, where it supports AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect. A further choice of music streaming services including Amazon Music and YouTube Music can be accessed within the Bose Music app. Plus, if you have other compatible Bose speakers already, the Portable Smart Speaker can link up with them for an even bigger sound.
To get the full AU$150 discount, head to our Bose coupon codes hub and generate yourself a free 10%-off code, then apply it at the checkout.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publication. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also a regular contributor to Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.