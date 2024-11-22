Suck up these fantastic Black Friday discounts on great robot vacuums

If vacuuming is the one chore you dread, Amazon is where you'll want to shop as we lead into Black Friday on November 29. Amazon's Black Friday sale is already well under way, and there's a plethora of robot vacuum deals – covering a range of budgets and needs – that blow away the savings we saw during Amazon Prime Day.

These aren't just little bots sliding around doing a sloppy job, leaving you to do a deeper clean. Robot vacuum tech has gotten to the point where not only can these autonomous floor cleaners easily navigate your home and thoroughly clean any floor, but they can even clean themselves – requiring very little from you.

Like any smart home tech, premium robovacs come with some security risk. However, only one of our chosen deals has an on-board camera, so the best way to stay protected is to ensure your Wi-Fi password is secure. You could also cover the camera if you're worried.

We've tested a whole heap of the best robot vacuums here at TechRadar, and these five deals below are our picks of the many on Amazon. From the cheap-as-chips 34% off iRobot Roomba 692 to AU$1,050 off the best robot vacuum for hard floors, there's a robovac discount for everyone and any use.

Editor's pick Ecovacs Deoobot T30 Pro Omni: was AU$1,749 now AU$1,199 at Amazon Save AU$550 This discount price might not quite make it cheap, but this 31% off beats what we saw during Prime Day by AU$100, and we thought that was a fantastic deal. If you're looking for a robovac that can handle itself, the T30 Pro Omni is a notable consideration as it accurately maps and navigates, offers impressive suction and can even adequately mop hard floors. You don't have to get your hands dirty either, as it empties its own bin in its docking station, cleans out dirty mop water, and will wash and dry its mop pads too. All you have to do is clean out the dirty water tank and tray, plus refill with clean water.

Budget bargain iRobot Roomba 692: was AU$499 now AU$329 at Amazon Save AU$170 If you're looking for a robot vacuum that won't break the bank, this older Roomba might be for you. The Roomba name is practically synonymous with robot vacuums for a reason, and while it might not be the newest tech, this model vacuums efficiently and has a competent navigation system – excelling as a daily cleaner that keeps your floors tidy until you're ready for a deeper clean. Newer, better models are also more expensive but, at this price, it's a great pick-up. If its age worries you, the Eufy Clean X8 Pro is down to AU$499 from AU$799.95.

Mid-range marvel Eureka E10s Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo: was AU$1,099 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$600 If you want the best of both worlds – getting near top-tier performance without paying for it – this deal on the Eureka E10s is one worth looking at. We gave this robot vacuum four stars in our Eureka E10s review, and at more than 50% off the value on offer is exceptional. We loved its array of features – including a bagless self-emptying station, scheduling and intuitive mobile app. A relatively new machine, we thought the savings we saw during Prime Day were good and this beats it by AU$50.

Best for carpets Narwal Freo X Ultra: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,399 at Amazon Save AU$600 We thought the AU$300 savings during Prime Day in October were worth mentioning, so seeing the discount doubled just over a month later is a deal worth shouting from the rooftops. The best carpet-cleaning robot vacuum, its 8,200Pa of suction means it's perfect for carpeted homes, and we found in our Narwal Freo X Ultra review that it excels at sucking both fine dust and larger debris like cereal. Plus, it even sweeps out room edges effectively thanks to its side brushes. Its app and map zoning can be annoying, but it's a small price to pay with this discount.