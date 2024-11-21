Black Friday electric toothbrush deals are here with up to 55% off – these are the 11 we'd buy ourselves

Most of us brush our teeth without quite thinking about it – the result is likely that we're not doing a good job of maintaining good oral hygiene, particularly if you're still using a regular, manual brush.

Fortunately, the best electric toothbrushes can make looking after your teeth an absolute breeze, as not only have they been found to remove more plaque and offer better care to your gums, but they require very little effort – all you need to do is hold the brush head to your teeth.

If you've yet to invest in an electric toothbrush – or your current model is on the fritz – then Black Friday is the perfect time to grab a new one, with big savings on popular models from the likes Oral-B, Oclean and Philips. These brands employ different technologies to keep your pearly whites white, with Oral-B using an oscillating motor, while Oclean and Philips opting for sonic brushes. Both are great options but people with sensitive teeth might want to consider using sonic brushes.

You can find some of the best electric toothbrush Black Friday deals listed below, and we've also included a selection of water flossers to help you get the most complete mouth clean.

Sonic toothbrushses

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 (2-pack): was AU$619 now AU$289.99 at Amazon

At AU$145 per brush, this is a sensational deal on one of the best sonic electric toothbrushes money can buy. The DiamondClean 9000 sits near the top of Philips' Sonicare line and has 4 cleaning modes – one of which gets you 3 intensities – while the connected app will give you feedback on your brushing technique to ensure you're not doing any damage. This value pack gets you a his-and-hers version, one in black, the other pink. And the glass is actually the charger.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Power with SenseIQ: was AU$549 now AU$395 at Amazon

Philips says this is its "most advanced power toothbrush" as it integrates its SenseIQ technology, which analyses your brushing technique up to 100 times a second, and will automatically adjust speed and pressure to ensure you're not damaging your teeth. It may still be expensive, but if its claims of up to 20x more plaque removal and 100% stain reduction in 2 days hold true, it's well worth it.

Philips Sonicare 2100 electric toothbrush: was AU$79 now AU$39.96 at Amazon

Not all electric toothbrushes need to cost several hundred dollars as the Sonicare 2100 proves. While it might not get all the extra technical wizardry of the models above, it still promises up to 3x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush – you can't argue with that. It still benefits from Sonicare technology, which pushes your toothpaste deep between your teeth to ensure you get a totally clean mouth. Also available in pink for the same price.

Oclean X Ultra S: was AU$449.95 now AU$224.95 at Shaver Shop

It's only recently arrived in Australia, but the Oclean X Ultra S has already received a mammoth 50% discount for Black Friday. It too uses sonic technology and even integrates AI to give you audible feedback via bone conduction tech. Like other Oclean brushes, it promises to be whisper quiet, despite delivering up to 42,000 movements per minute. You also get up to 40 days of battery and a companion app to store your brushing information. You can read a full five star review over at T3.

Oclean Flow Sonic: was AU$99.95 now AU$44.95 at Shaver Shop

Our friends at T3 have reviewed the Oclean Flow Sonic and found it delivered an effective clean thanks to its 76,000 vibrations per minute. It also has up to 180 days of battery life from a single charge, which is practically unheard of in the world of electric brushes. Just note that while the mammoth battery life is conducive to trips away, it doesn't come supplied with a travel case.

Oscillating toothbrushes

Oral-B iO 4 (black): was AU$299 now AU$139 at Amazon

While most iO series electric toothbrushes from Oral-B cost a pretty penny, the iO 4 is one of the more affordable ones even before this 54% discount. There are 4 cleaning modes here, plus a pressure sensor to stop you from pushing too hard. You can link the Oral-B to your phone as well if you want to track and improve your brushing habits. You also get an LED visual indicator when it's time to change the brush head.

Oral-B Pro 2000: was AU$199.99 now AU$49.95 at Shaver Shop

A huge 75% discount is sure to make this oscillating electric toothbrush quite popular. It's a great entry point into electric toothbrushes, and promises to remove 100% more plaque than a manual brush. This model also features a 2-minute timer so you don't need to overbrush and a pressure sensor to ensure you're not pressing too hard. It also works with most of Oral-B's replaceable brush heads too and comes supplied with a travel case.

Oral-B iO 10: was AU$999 now AU$449 at Shaver Shop

Oral-B's most advanced electric toothbrush to date (and with a price tag to match) it features 7 brushing modes and uses AI technology to analyse each brush to ensure you're covering all areas of your mouth. Feedback is delivered via the smart charger and you also get a rechargeable travel case.

Oral-B iO 3: was AU$199 now AU$94.53 at Amazon

The iO 3 will ultimately brush the same or similar to the more expensive models in the iO line up. What makes this model cheaper is that it goes without all the additional smart features. You get 3 cleaning modes, a brush head replacement reminder light and up to two weeks of battery.

Water flossers

Waterpik Cordless Select Water Flosser: was AU$212 now AU$127 at Shaver Shop

This Waterpik cordless water flosser is ideal for travel or for use in the shower. Its Orthodontic Tip promises to be three times more effective as regular floss to help remove even more plaque following a deep toothbrush clean. The water tank holds enough for approximately 45 seconds per use, so you may need to refill a few times for a full clean.

Waterpik Ultra Plus: was AU$220 now AU$140 at Shaver Shop

Offering a bigger selection of tips and a larger water reservoir, the Waterpik Ultra is a great option to leave on your bathroom counter. 10 pressure settings ensure you get a comfortable floss each time, while also making sure you can properly reach inbetween your teeth.