Here's how to score the iPhone 16 for just AU$100 during Black Friday sales

Vodafone has brought back its epic iPhone 16 launch deal for its Black Friday sales, letting people pick up any handset from the new range of Apple smartphones with a huge AU$1,299 slashed off the price tag when paired with an eligible plan and repayment period.

The catch is that the eligible plan is Vodafone’s most data inclusive one, which costs AU$79 per month for 450GB data. Pairing this plan with your chosen iPhone 16, along with the 36-month repayment period, will activate the colossal saving, which is issued as a monthly credit on your bill. Breaking the plan will result in paying out remaining phone costs minus any additional credit instalments, to a minimum total device cost of AU$1,399.

It’s a generous deal that hasn’t been matched by any other major telco. For example, if you were to order the iPhone 16 128GB, you’d only need to pay AU$100 in total for the device. Economically, it works out to be just above the cost of cheapest Vodafone phone plan when paired with the iPhone 16, too:

iPhone 16 128GB with the AU$79p/m plan across 36 months: AU$2946.96 total cost

iPhone 16 128GB with the AU$39p/m plan across 36 months: AU$2802.96 total cost

We’re big fans of the iPhone 16 range of devices at TechRadar, but my pick of the bunch is definitely the base model iPhone 16. Cheaper than the iPhone 15 was when it launched in 2023, the iPhone 16 includes the biggest technical step forward for the entry-level pick in years, packing the all-new Camera Control button, 8GB RAM, and a much more powerful A18 chip that puts it closer in line with the iPhone 16 Pro. It’s no wonder that the iPhone 16 received a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our review.

iPhone 16 128GB: was AU$1,399 now AU$100 at Vodafone Apple's newly released iPhone 16 can be snatched up for just AU$100 from Vodafone, with the telco offering AU$1,299 off when you purchase the phone alongside a AU$79 per month plan spanning a 36-month repayment period. Tallied up, that brings the cost of the phone down to just AU$100 plus plan costs. Other storage and colourway options have received the same discount, as has the iPhone 16 Plus.

If you want the most powerful handset Apple has to offer, then you’ll probably gravitate towards the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. These phones have also received the AU$1,299 discount when paired with a AU$79 per month plan across 36 months.

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB: was AU$1,799 now AU$500 at Vodafone The iPhone 16 Pro is the best phone that Apple makes, offering impressive cameras, a gorgeous display, and access to Apple Intelligence features. Vodafone is offering this discount when you purchase the phone on a AU$79 per month plan spanning a 36-month repayment period. Other storage capacity options and colourways have received the same discount. In our iPhone 16 Pro review , the handset received a TechRadar Best in Class seal of approval. This deal also applies to the smaller option, the iPhone 16 Pro Max .