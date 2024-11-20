A total flex: Get a massive 40% off LG’s bendable TV, plus other huge discounts

LG has kicked off its Black Friday sales across a wide range of great tech, including TVs, soundbars, laptops and whitegoods. While many of these discounts are undeniable bargains, one of these gadgets in particular stands out among the pack – the LG OLED Flex, a bendable, curved gaming TV.

If you’re out of the loop or on (or had simply forgotten) the Flex, I don’t blame you – with an AU$4,999 asking price it’s so expensive that only exceedingly well-heeled gamers would likely consider buying one at its RRP. At 40% off, however, it’s a different story entirely. When pressing a button on the TV’s remote, you can bend the monitor and contort it to the right angle for your current seating position. Because it’s intended to be a monitor-TV hybrid, it’s more aimed at PC or console gamers that are trying to mix their lounge rooms and gaming desks into one. It’s an exceptionally cool idea that’s well executed, but that narrow use case means the LG OLED Flex is limited to a 42-inch option.

Not that this stopped it from receiving a TechRadar Best in Class seal of approval in our LG OLED Flex review. The TV offers gorgeous picture quality on a fast, 120Hz capable panel, with brilliant port selection that makes it ideal either on the desk or the TV cabinet. We did feel its on-screen display menu was perhaps a little large, and also noted that because the screen can change its form factor, you’ll obviously have to keep the space clutter-free to avoid damage and bumping things over.

LG is a TechRadar preferred partner ( What does this mean?)

LG OLED Flex 42-inch: was AU$4,999 now AU$2,999 at LG Electronics US Save AU$2000 A bendable display with several different viewing angles, the LG OLED Flex comes with a 4K resolution and ports that make it blur the lines between a monitor and a TV. It’s truly unlike almost every other display on the market right now, and if you’re a curved display lover who often misses flat displays when you’re watching things on Netflix or Disney Plus, you should absolutely consider this monitor now that it’s received this substantial discount.

Now to be fair, the OLED Flex isn’t the only thing LG has dropped the price on. Another deal that you should absolutely consider is the 65-inch LG QNED86 telly, capable of pulling off more vibrant colours than an OLED display, at the trade-off of less deep blacks.

LG QNED86 65-inch TV: was AU$2,299 now AU$1,599 at LG Electronics US Save AU$700 Offering an intensely detailed 4K display with the ability to upscale content, the LG QNED86 might be the pick of the 65-inch bunch if you want vibrant colours. Although it won’t fare as well as an OLED display when showing detail in darker scenes, it’s a fairly superb TV to pick up for with a significant discount applied.

And obviously, the lounge room setting isn’t complete without a soundbar. Thankfully, LG has discounted two of its soundbar and subwoofer combos, including the affordable S40T and the mid-range SH7Q.

LG S40T soundbar: was AU$349 now AU$199 at LG Electronics US Save AU$150 A sizeable 43% discount brings one of LG’s most accessible soundbars to an even lower price, the LG S40T offers tremendous value for TVs between 65- and 85-inch sizes. It’s a 5.1ch sound system capable of playing up to 48kHz. It includes a USB-A audio input, along with a digital audio optical input and a HDMI input/output. Its satisfying speakers on the front and accompanying subwoofer might be just what you’ve been looking for in the home cinema space.

LG SH7Q soundbar: was AU$799 now AU$449 at LG Electronics US Save AU$350 Perhaps you want sound with a little more range? If so, you should absolutely consider the LG SH7Q. Coming with big obvious speakers on the front of the soundbar and a powerful subwoofer to match, the SH7Q represents the mid-range might of LG’s soundbar line-up. The 5.1ch soundbar is ideal for TVs in the 65- and 85-inch size range, and is capable of playing up to 48kHz. It includes a HDMI input/output, a digital audio optical input and a USB-A audio input. For the TV lover that has a little extra cash to splash on their home entertainment unit, this could be the one.

LG’s Black Friday sales event begins today (Thursday, 21 November) and will run all the way until Wednesday, 4 December, two days after Cyber Monday, so you have plenty of time to snatch up a bargain.