LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone

It just keeps getting cheaper: one of the most affordable LG OLED TVs is on sale for an unbelievable price at Best Buy's Tech Fest sale. The retailer launched the sale today, and one of the best deals, by far, is LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV, which is on sale for $499.99 (originally $699.99). That's a new record-low price and an incredible deal for an OLED display from a reputable brand like LG.

• See the full Best Buy Tech Fest sale



The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup and is ranked in our best TV guide as the best value option for those looking for an OLED on a budget. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.



Best Buy's deal on LG's B4 OLED TV is not just an incredible bargain but also the cheapest OLED TV I've ever seen. Best Buy's Tech Fest sale ends this Sunday, but this offer on LG's B4 might sell out because of its stunning low price and excellent value.

Unbelievable deal: LG B4 OLED TV

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's Tech Fest sale has dropped the 48-inch model to just $499.99 - a new record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade for less.

Shop more of Best Buy's Tech Fest TV deals

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $719.99 at Best Buy A near-$500 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Upgrading to a premium display? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99. That brings it back to the lowest-ever price I've seen. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy An alternative to the LG C4 is the Samsung S90D, which is also back to its record-low price. The newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. The S90C was the TV I bought a couple of years ago and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, is a fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy This 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $2,499.99, thanks to a $700 discount. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

You can see more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now.