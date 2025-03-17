LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone

Deals
By published

The best budget OLED TV you can buy just got cheaper

LG B4 OLED TV
(Image credit: Future)

It just keeps getting cheaper: one of the most affordable LG OLED TVs is on sale for an unbelievable price at Best Buy's Tech Fest sale. The retailer launched the sale today, and one of the best deals, by far, is LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV, which is on sale for $499.99 (originally $699.99). That's a new record-low price and an incredible deal for an OLED display from a reputable brand like LG.

See the full Best Buy Tech Fest sale

The LG B4 is the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup and is ranked in our best TV guide as the best value option for those looking for an OLED on a budget. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.

Best Buy's deal on LG's B4 OLED TV is not just an incredible bargain but also the cheapest OLED TV I've ever seen. Best Buy's Tech Fest sale ends this Sunday, but this offer on LG's B4 might sell out because of its stunning low price and excellent value.

Unbelievable deal: LG B4 OLED TV

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV
LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's Tech Fest sale has dropped the 48-inch model to just $499.99 - a new record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade for less.

View Deal

Shop more of Best Buy's Tech Fest TV deals

Insignia 55-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV
Insignia 55-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $399.99 now $239.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this 55-inch display is an incredible deal at only $239.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal
Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV
Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $719.99 at Best Buy

A near-$500 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

View Deal
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV
LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Upgrading to a premium display? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99. That brings it back to the lowest-ever price I've seen. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

View Deal
Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV
Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

An alternative to the LG C4 is the Samsung S90D, which is also back to its record-low price. The newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. The S90C was the TV I bought a couple of years ago and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming.

View Deal
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV
Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

The best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, is a fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

View Deal
Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV
Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

A 75-inch 4K TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.

View Deal
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV
Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

View Deal
Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV
Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy

This 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $2,499.99, thanks to a $700 discount. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console.

View Deal
LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV
LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

View Deal

You can see more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now.

See more Television Deals
TOPICS
Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
LG 55-Inch Class OLED B4 Series Smart TV 4K Processor Flat Screen with Magic Remote AI-Powered with Alexa Built-in on orange background with lowest price TechRadar icon
LG's best budget OLED TV just dropped back to its record-low price
The LG B4 48-inch OLED TV on a yellow background with text saying Lowest Price.
The best cheap LG OLED TV is at a record low price just in time for the Super Bowl
LG B4 OLED TV
The best budget OLED TV you can buy drops to its cheapest price yet for Presidents' Day
The LG C3 on a red background with text saying price Cut.
The massive 77-inch LG C3 OLED TV plummets to a record-low price of $1,499
LG B4 OLED TV
Watch Super Bowl 59 on a brand-new LG OLED TV for an incredible price of $599.99
OLED Super Bowl TV deals
Best Buy has a massive clearance sale on OLED TVs - deals starting at just $599.99
Latest in Televisions
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Google Chromecast 2
Google is finally rolling out a fix for broken Chromecasts – just as new bugs appear on the Chromecast with Google TV
Sony UBP-X700/K shown from the front
Sony launches new version of the best cheap 4K Blu-ray player that drops the streaming tech – but the price looks odd
Hisense 65-Inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV 65U6N 2024 Model with NBA player on screen over a red background with a big savings icon next to it
The Hisense U6N is an impressive budget mini-LED TV and it's now less than $500
Samsung, Roku, and Hisense TV screens
I review TVs for a living, and here are the 3 best budget TVs you can buy today
TV deals
Amazon has a ton of cheap TVs on sale for March Madness – deals starting at $79.99
Latest in Deals
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
Samsung OLED TV, MacBook Air and Bose headphones on a blue background next to TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss badge
Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 28 deals I'd buy from Apple, LG, Samsung and more
Ring video doorbell on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Refurbished Ring doorbells are going cheap at Amazon, with up to 50% off good-as-new devices
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on sky blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon has just quietly debuted its best iPhone 16 Pro deal yet - get it for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo
More about televisions
TV deals

Amazon has a ton of cheap TVs on sale for March Madness – deals starting at $79.99
Hisense 65-Inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV 65U6N 2024 Model with NBA player on screen over a red background with a big savings icon next to it

The Hisense U6N is an impressive budget mini-LED TV and it's now less than $500
Dan Burn holds up the Carabao Cup trophy at the 2025 final

I'm rewatching We Are Newcastle United on Prime Video after my club's exhilarating Carabao Cup win
See more latest
Most Popular
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
Squarespace
Fresh season, fresh start— launch your dream website with Squarespace with this offer
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
Samsung OLED TV, MacBook Air and Bose headphones on a blue background next to TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss badge
Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 28 deals I'd buy from Apple, LG, Samsung and more
SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD in gray on magenta pink background with price cut text on it
This spacious 2TB Samsung Portable SSD drops to its lowest price in over a year
TV deals
Amazon has a ton of cheap TVs on sale for March Madness – deals starting at $79.99
Hisense 65-Inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV 65U6N 2024 Model with NBA player on screen over a red background with a big savings icon next to it
The Hisense U6N is an impressive budget mini-LED TV and it's now less than $500
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on sky blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon has just quietly debuted its best iPhone 16 Pro deal yet - get it for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with big savings text overlay
Total Wireless' latest iPhone 16e deal gets you $300 off plus a cheap plan for a year
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum Q0120 with iRobot app displayed on green background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss sign
This cheap entry-level Roomba robot vacuum is now almost 50% off at Amazon