Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 28 deals I'd buy from Apple, LG, Samsung and more

Best Buy has surprised us all in this quiet March and launched a huge week-long Tech Fest sale featuring big discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, appliances, headphones, and more. I've looked through the sale and hand-picked the 28 best deals I recommend buying now, including some record-low prices from LG, Bose, Microsoft and Apple.

One offer that stands out is this LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV for $499.99 (was $699.99). That's an incredibly low price for one of the best cheap OLED TVs you can buy. You'll need to move fast, though, as this best-ever deal is only available until the end of the day.

Other impressive deals are the powerful Apple MacBook Air (M2) for $749 (was $999), the excellent Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $249 (was $349), and this highly-rated LG C4 65-inch OLED TV for $1,399.99 (was $1,699.99).

I'll keep an eye on the Best Buy Tech Fest sale throughout this week in case any new stellar deals are added over the coming days. So, do check in regularly for all the latest updates as we look to score you a tech bargain.

Best Buy Tech Fest Sale - the best deals

Best Buy Tech Fest sale – my top 6 deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $499.99 - that's a new record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $749 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This upgraded version of the older MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is down to a great low price following the announcement of the new M4 model. This version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially for day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and word processor, and it also has the power for some more demanding creativity and productivity tasks. Ultimately, you'll struggle to find a better-value laptop than this right now.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy Upgrading to a premium display for the big tournament? You can't get much better than LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,399.99. That brings it back to the lowest-ever price I've seen. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $399 now $299.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Best Buy If you want more affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package. They were an extra $50 cheaper during Black Friday so while this is a decent $100 discount, know that it isn't a record-breaking deal.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the closest thing you can get to a Windows-operated MacBook competitor. It looks the part with its thin, lightweight design and shiny matte finish, and matches the power with a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. This processor features an NPU for supporting AI features like automatic translations and image creation based on text. Even better, the Surface Laptop 7 lasts up to 20 hours with a full battery, so you can take it with you without a charger.

Best Buy Tech Fest sale - TV deals

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $719.99 at Best Buy A near-$500 saving on one of the best budget TVs around sounds almost too good to be true. Thanks to this Best Buy discount, though, you don't need to miss out. This TV delivers an incredible 4K picture thanks to the QLED display and mini-LED tech that shines with impressive colors and brilliant contrast. It's also a Roku device so you'll get rapid and easy access to the latest entertainment through all the major streaming apps.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy An alternative to the LG C4 is the Samsung S90D, which is also back to its record-low price. The newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. The S90C was the TV I bought a couple of years ago and I'm still loving it to this day. With the S90D you can look forward to terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $429.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy The best-selling Samsung DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV, available for just $399.99, is a fantastic big-screen budget TV deal from Best Buy. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display to watch your favorite team, this is an excellent option.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.

Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,199.99 now $2,499.99 at Best Buy This 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $2,499.99, thanks to a $700 discount. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console.

LG UT75 86-inch 4K Smart TV: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best deals I've seen on a massive display from a reputable brand. LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Best Buy Tech Fest sale – laptop deals

Asus Chromebook CM1402: was $299 now $129 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This Asus Chromebook CM1402 is a basic device but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have under $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i: was $599.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB There's a big nearly $300 saving on this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i at Best Buy. It has some older components, but with an Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD you have enough power and storage space for everyday jobs. It's a top buy right now if you have a reasonable budget and need a strong mid-range laptop for general use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

HP Envy 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Best Buy has this versatile HP Envy 2-in-1 on offer during this week's Tech Fest sale. It's a strong $350 saving on a relatively modern machine that features one of the latest Intel Core 5 processors, a decent 8GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD for storage. If you're set on a 2-in-1 laptop that can be flipped around into a tablet then it's a perfectly fine option and relatively well-priced, just know I think there are better value laptops elsewhere in the sale if you don't need that flexibility.

HP 15 Laptop: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This configuration of the HP 15 Laptop is an excellent value all-around device. You get a modern Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD, making it a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, speedy load times and a solid battery life of up to 9.5 hours.

Microsoft Surface Pro: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 13 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Microsoft Surface Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop that doubles up as a tablet to be a flexible and versatile machine for everyday use, work and all of your productivity needs. This is the best version of the Surface Pro yet, based on our testing, with its powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor and lengthy battery life. While it has been $100 less in the past, this is a good offer for a premium laptop for anyone looking for a productivity boost or a more portable laptop with fantastic performance.