You can buy an LG OLED TV for only $549.99 for March Madness - yes, really

If you haven't snagged a new TV for March Madness, you're in luck. Best Buy has just launched a huge weekend sale, which includes impressive TV deals, like LG's 48-inch B4 OLED TV, which is on sale for only $549.99. That's an incredible price for an OLED display from a reputable brand, making it the cheapest OLED TV you can buy.



The LG B4 is ranked in our best TV guide as the best value option for those looking for an OLED on a budget. The 2024 display packs LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which uses AI to detect what you're watching to improve picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You're also getting excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.



While LG's 48-inch B4 briefly dropped to $499.99 once before, today's deal is still an excellent price for an OLED display. Thanks to spring sales from Walmart and Amazon, I've listed more of today's best March Madness TV deals further down the page, including record-low prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.

March Madness TV deal: LG's B4 OLED

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was $699.99 now $546.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. That's an incredible price for an OLED display and only $50 more than the record-low price we briefly saw last week. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate also make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade for less.

More of today's best March Madness TV deals

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Today's deal from Amazon on the 42-inch model brings the price just under $1,000.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $497.99 at Amazon Amazon's Big Spring Sale has Samsung's 55-inch Q60D QLED TV for $547.99 - $100 cheaper than the record-low Black Friday price. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $969 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $969 - an incredible price.

Vizio 65-inch Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart Here's an excellent big-screen QLED TV deal from Vizio, down to $448 for the 65-inch model. You're getting a gorgeous picture with HDR Dolby Vision coupled with a wide viewing angle for a premium experience. The Vizio display also features WiFi 6 for speedy streaming and gaming content.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Here's the biggest discount yet on what we currently rate as the best budget TV you can buy. It's very rare to find a Mini-LED QLED display of this size for under $1,000, so it's one to snap up if you want some premium TV tech for a much lower price. It's an ideal buy if you like watching lots of TV shows and movies as they will look amazing with superior brightness, contrast and colors compared to standard displays. Gaming features are OK, too, though there are better TVs if that's your main interest – including the LG B4 below.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,286.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,286.9. That's a whopping $1,200 discount and $100 more than the lowest-ever price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance. This well-sized 65-inch model is down to the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies, and playing the latest games.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The best big-screen budget display in Amazon's Big Spring Sale is this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349.99. The Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.