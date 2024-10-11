7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (October 11)

Another weekend has rolled around, so it's time to sit back, relax, and enjoy some brand-new content from the world's best streaming services. Expectedly, Netflix leads the way with two anticipated offerings – a returning TV fan favorite, plus a new animated series – but its competitors have also rustled up a number of new movies and shows of their own to pique the interest of their userbase.

No matter which platform you're subscribed, then, you'll find something fun worth watching after a long week at the office, university, or school. Without further ado, then, these are the films and TV series you need to catch before Monday morning.

Outer Banks season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

Outer Banks: Season 4 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ahoy, me hearties! Ready to get back on board with the Outer crew? The sun-kissed treasure hunting series' fourth season has arrived (or, rather, part 1 has), so we'll finally be able to see how the Blackbeard treasure hunt is going that we first heard about at the end of season 3.

I love nothing more than a sea tale, and the stories of pirates from the 1700s are some of my favorite, especially about the infamous Blackbeard. The pirate's ship has been found in real-life but in Outer Banks, it's still lost. That's where an elderly man called Wes Genrette (David Jensen) comes in, who has the captain's log with records of where the ship sailed to before it was shipwrecked. Will the 'Progues' find the lost treasure? Go stream the popular show's latest episodes to find out.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Citadel: Diana (Prime Video)

Citadel: Diana - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Let's address the elephant in the room: Citadel, the expensively assembled Prime Video spy series that debuted in early 2023, was not good. Indeed, despite its obvious star power and potential to be the streamer's next TV Original hit, I said The Night Agent and James Bond had nothing to worry about after I streamed Citadel's first few episodes – and, after its public release, it seemed many viewers agreed with my sentiments.

That hasn't deterred Amazon MGM Studios, though, as the e-commerce giant's entertainment division is bringing us two spin-offs before 2024 ends. The first of those, Citadel: Diana, will aim to get the franchise back on solid ground. Its trailer (see above) suggests it may do that but, after watching its first episode pre-release, I'm not sure it will. Don't count on it joining our best Prime Video shows unless it rapidly turns its fortunes around in its five remaining chapters.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Caddo Lake (Max)

Caddo Lake | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

As a thriller fan, I can't wait to tune in and watch Caddo Lake, which is produced by the new Max film produced by M. Night Shyamalan – who is, of course, renowned for his psychological thrillers. So, what's it about? Well, when an eight-year-old girl mysteriously disappears, a series of past deaths and disappearances at Caddo Lake start to come together that forever changes a fractured family's history.

Caddo Lake stars Dylan O'Brien among many others, and I've always thought he's put in strong performances when it comes to thrillers like The Maze Runner franchise, so I'm looking forward to seeing him in one of October's new Max movies. Combine this with the fact that Caddo Lake looks to be a real genre blender of horror, mystery, thriller and drama, then we could have one of the best Max movies on our hands.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Netflix)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Lara Croft has seen many iterations. Whether it's Keeley Hawes in the original Tomb Raider video game series or Angelina Jolie in the early 2000s (I liked those, okay?), you must've been living under a rock if you haven't heard of the iconic archaeologist. Now, she's back in a very personal eight-part series where she's on the hunt to find an artefact that someone stole from Croft Manor. Why you'd steal from a double pistol wielding adventurer is beyond me, but someone had the guts to do it.

This time, Lara is voiced by Hayley Atwell, who has appeared throughout Marvel's Captain America movie trilogy, some of which are the best Marvel movies. She's joined by two of Lara's trusty sidekicks Jonah and Zip, who are my favourite Tomb Raider characters outside of the legend herself. But will that be enough to get it into our best Netflix shows feature? Only time will tell.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Disclaimer (Apple TV Plus)

DISCLAIMER* â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Celebrated filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón has landed his own Apple TV Plus show and I’m very intrigued to see where this one goes. In my Disclaimer trailer reaction , I compared Cate Blanchett’s character to her now iconic Lydia Tár, and it looks like she’s about to deliver another compelling performance as a respected journalist whose life is turned upside down when she discovers she’s a character in a novel that supposedly reveals her darkest secret.

I really hope that this is one we can add to our best Apple TV Plus shows list, but we’ll have to wait and see. Either way, a collaboration between Cuarón and Blanchett is one I’ve been excited about ever since it was announced, so I'll definitely be tuning into Apple's streaming platform to see it.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

La Maquina (Hulu/Disney Plus)

La MÃ¡quina | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Hulu and Disney Plus couldn't have chosen better stars for its first Spanish-language series. La Máquina will see long-time friends Gael García Bernal (Werewolf by Night) and Diego Luna (Andor), who previously worked together on the western satire Casa de Mi Padre in 2012, take on the roles of two best friends preparing for a boxing comeback.

The plot reads very much like Rocky or Creed in that it's about a boxer preparing for their next match with the help of their manager. Bernal plays Esteban Osuna, who's at a low point in his boxing career, while Luna takes on the role of his determined manager Andy Lujan. This has the potential to be a knockout, so keep an eye on our best Hulu shows and best Disney Plus shows lists to see if it lasts the distance and wins the day.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Tuesday (Max)

Tuesday | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The latest in a long line of A24-developed movies to land on Max, Tuesday follows a mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and her teenage daughter (Lola Petticrew) as they confront Death – when it arrives in the form of a talking bird – to help them cope with the daughter's impending death.

Tuesday certainly sounds like it's going to have me in tears, especially with Seinfeld star Louis-Dreyfus shedding her comedic skin for this powerfully moving performance about love and loss. Not only that, but The Guardian called it a "weird, wrenching and wildly ambitious [movie]" that's also "an achingly sad oddity". Now I definitely need to see what this heart-breaking fairytale is all about.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

