Toshiba 46VL758

Engaging celebrated designers to style high-end TVs has become quite the thing. B&O, for example, has a long relationship with David Lewis, while Sharp called upon Toshiyuki Kita for its ground-breaking XS1 RGB LED series. Now it's Toshiba's turn, with renowned Danish studio, Jacob Jensen Design, adding its aesthetic expertise to the VL758 series.

Toshiba's recent moves in the TV market have been more about ultra-aggressive pricing than high feature counts and striking designs, so this 42-inch set could represent a real turnaround in the manufacturer's thinking.

This apparent shift in perspective is underlined by a strong features list. While the 46VL758 doesn't have 3D playback, it does support Wi-Fi via an optional dongle, and, impressively, includes BBC iPlayer among its online features.

The only obvious potential catch is the rather high (£1,500) asking price, but if you are after something more affordable, the brand caters abundantly to that end of the market elsewhere.

Try the CCFL-lit, HD ready AV series, for example, or the step-up full HD LV range, available in 32-inch and 40-inch flavours. The RV-prefixed sets add Freeview HD tuners to proceedings, while the SL Series throws in edge LED backlighting.