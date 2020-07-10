Using your camera as webcam has become a whole lot easier in the last few months, and now the GoPro Hero 8 Black has joined the party thanks to some new software.

Sadly, this software is currently Mac-only, with Windows support "in development", and the Hero 8 Black is the only GoPro model that can be used as a webcam without any extra accessories like a video capture card.

But if you've got a Hero 8 Black and been frustrated by low webcam stock, setting it up is a fairly straightforward process. All you need is the camera itself (preferably on a mount), some beta camera software, a USB-C cable and the new GoPro Webcam Desktop Utility software.

GoPro is touting the Hero 8 Black's famously wide angle of view as being particularly handy for homeschooling or fitness instructors, who need to show more in the frame than a standard camera kit lens can provide.

It'll work with most video conferencing apps too, including Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Skype. You can also use it with the likes of Twitch via the free Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

GoPro's move comes after similar releases from most of the major camera manufacturers, including Canon, Fujifilm and Panasonic, who have released desktop software to let you do the same with (some) of their cameras.

To find out how to use those, check out our How to use your DSLR or mirrorless camera as a webcam guide. This also includes instructions on how to use a video capture card with cameras that don't have dedicated webcam software, an approach you can use for other GoPro models like the Hero 7 Black.

But for now, here's how to set up the Hero 8 Black as a webcam with no additional accessories...

(Image credit: GoPro)

How to use your GoPro Hero 8 Black as a webcam

1. Gather your kit

You'll need a GoPro Hero 8 Black, USB-C cable, some kind of mount and a laptop or computer (it's Mac-only for now). For initial setup, GoPro says you'll also need a microSD card and card reader to update the firmware on your Hero 8 Black.

Naturally, any mount will do, but GoPro has suggested some creative options for those who want to step up their Zoom or Skype game.

2. Grab the Hero 8 Black firmware update

Install the beta firmware for the Hero 8 Black.

3. Install and launch the GoPro Webcam Desktop Utility

Now download the GoPro Webcam desktop utility software. Once that's installed, connect your GoPro Hero 8 Black to your computer using the USB-C cable.

The GoPro icon in the new status bar will show a blue dot once your Hero 8 Black is connected, and it'll now default to Webcam Mode.

4. Choose your GoPro as your preferred camera

Choose your GoPro as a preferred camera in your video conferencing software. It's compatible with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Skype, Twitch via OBS, BlueJeans GoTo meeting, Snap Camera and Facebook Rooms.

You can also use it with YouTube Live and Webex via the Google Chrome browser. For more in-depth instructions on using your GoPro as a webcam, head to GoPro's instruction page.