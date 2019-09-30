Welcome to TechRadar's PC Gaming Week 2019

It's finally time to kick off the fifth – yes, fifth! – annual PC Gaming Week at TechRadar. This is the TechRadar Computing Team's favorite time of year, a time in which we get to celebrate the joys and explore the depths of arguably the most powerful and versatile gaming platform of all time.

This time around, we've rounded up a fine selection of analyses, interviews, opinions, how-to guides and features both old and new for all kinds of PC gamers. Whether you've been gaming on computers since the days of baud modem-powered multi-user dungeons, or you have no idea what we just said (but can clean house in Fortnite), we've got some excellent reads for you.

We’ll be updating this page daily as new articles are published, just so you don't miss a thing. Keep coming back throughout the week for fresh, new pieces and looks at gems from the TechRadar archives that you may have missed last time around.

OK, enough with this loading screen, let's get TechRadar's 2019 PC Gaming Week started right now.

(Image credit: Future)

5 secret tips for building a great gaming PC

Think you know all there is to know about building a gaming PC? Think again, as we kick off TechRadar's PC Gaming Week 2019 with this guide to the best secret tips for building a great gaming PC.

From winning the silicone lottery, to PSU and cooling tips, these handy hacks will have you building a killer rig in no time.