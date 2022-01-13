We may finally learn this month when the Tesla Cybertruck will actually arrive

Audio player loading…

After questions over the long-awaited Cybertruck's release date, Musk will join an investor call on January 26 to give an update on Tesla's overall product roadmap.

Automakers around the globe are having trouble delivering new vehicles, as they contend with an ongoing microchip shortage and unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic.

Tesla is not immune to those challenges, but it has still faced scrutiny over product delivery timelines and availability.

The investor call was confirmed via press release, and follows on from Musk's December 3, 2021 tweet in which he revealed "Product roadmap update on next earnings call". This is that "next earnings call".

Product roadmap update on next earnings callDecember 3, 2021

This update comes as the automaker faces questions on its ability to actually deliver a new vehicle. Tesla removed Cybertruck production information from its website, and moved the estimated production dates into 2022.

The truck joins two other Tesla products with years-old announcement dates but no indication of an actual market arrival.

The Tesla Semi Truck and new Roadster were unveiled in 2017, and while testing units exist, neither has entered full-scale production. The Semi began limited production in Nevada, but has yet to move forward from there.

Tesla's expansion continues

Even as it faces questions on vehicle deliveries, Tesla continues to expand its manufacturing presence, both in the US and abroad.

The automaker expects its new Gigafactory Texas, located near Austin, to be operational for volume production some time this year, and a new facility in Germany is in the final stages of construction.

Tesla clearly offers desirable products, as the vehicles it currently sells all have long waiting lists. The brand's faithful fans are quick to forgive for delays and uncertainty, but for Tesla itself the timeline puts it in an awkward spot.

If it had been able to push the Cybertruck to market in 2021, Tesla could have been one of the first to offer an electric pickup truck.

As it stands now, the Cybertruck will face off against the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning and the GMC Hummer EV.

Depending on the final delivery date, Tesla may also have to contend with the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which is slated to arrive in spring 2023.

Via Electrek