The Witcher 3 could be coming to Nintendo Switch

It's considered by many to be the game of its generation, and it could now be headed to the Nintendo Switch. Multiple listings are suggesting that the epic RPG, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, is coming to Nintendo's hybrid games console.

The rumor, following similar whisperings earlier in the year, comes from a ResetEra user who has found evidence of the game's port on multiple Asian websites, citing a September release date and Asia-exclusive Chinese language localization. There's even localised The Witcher 3 boxart on display at notable Chinese online retailer Taobao.com.

Could it happen?

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt remains one of the most ambitious games ever made, a sprawling medieval dark fantasy RPG that'd give Game of Thrones a run for its money. Its gorgeous visuals and large open world areas push even relatively powerful consoles like the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X to their limits. So could the lowly Nintendo Switch, far weaker than the competition, contain it?

With a lot of tweaking, possibly – the Nintendo Switch has already played host to some very smart ports of demanding games, particularly those from publisher Bethesda. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Doom both proved very enjoyable when squeezed down for the handheld console, once some concessions and visual cuts were made. But any Witcher 3 port would have to be far more drastic with its visual downgrades, one would expect.

So, if the news is true, could this also in fact point to the rumored new Nintendo Switch 2? Or at least the mid-generation console revision we've also heard whispers about, one that would slightly boost the power of Nintendo's hybrid console, even if it isn't quite a truly all-new revision of the Switch? Anything that could lift the specs of the custom Nvidia Tegra processor of the Switch could go a long way towards making a Witcher 3 port work. Even a title exclusive to a revised console wouldn't be impossible – the New Nintendo 3DS has already set that precedent, splitting the last-gen handheld's playerbase by offering some games that were only available to the more-powerful, newer console revision.

With Witcher developer CD Projekt Red confirming that its other big title, Cyberpunk 2077, won't be showing at this year's E3 2019 conference, we'll be waiting with baited breath to see if The Witcher 3 for Nintendo Switch will be making an appearance in its place instead.

Via: Nintendo Life