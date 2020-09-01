The OnePlus 8T might just have been spotted in the latest Developer Preview

The successor to the OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch in the coming weeks. While an official confirmation is yet to happen, some code digging might just have uncovered what the OnePlus 8T will look like.

OnePlus follows a bi-annual refresh cycle for its flagships. With the OnePlus 8 series having launched in April, their successors shouldn’t be too far now. Some minor leaks have given us a rough idea of what to expect, but details are still sparse. Taking a deeper dive into the code of the OnePlus 8’s Developer Preview 4 build shows references to the OnePlus 8T as well as possible images of what the upcoming phone could look like.

OnePlus today made the next version of the Developer Preview available for the OnePlus 8 series. With beta testers getting an early look at what Oxygen OS based on Android 11 could look like, one went a step ahead to see what else was cooking. Some of the new features include a new gaming toolbox for quick access to recent apps, Fnatic mode, screen recording and other minor settings. A couple of new shooting modes were also spotted, such as 8K video recording as well as a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: via Fonearena) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: via Fonearena)

Digging deeper into the settings.apk file revealed more. Under the res→drawable-xxhdpi folder, which has information that will be shown on the About Phone page, an image of a new phone was spotted — the OnePlus 8T. If this isn’t a generic placeholder, then the upcoming flagship will have a flat display with slimmer bezels and a slightly smaller punch-hole for the selfie camera.

Some other features that are currently in testing include support for RCS messaging, being able to hide silent notifications and a new accent colour for the status bar. These should become available when Android 11 rolls out.

There were earlier rumours that there will be no OnePlus 8T Pro this season; just the regular OnePlus 8T with improved internals and a new version of Android out-of-the-box. Expected upgrades include the Snapdragon 865 Plus, a higher resolution 64MP primary camera, 120Hz refresh rate and support for 65W fast charging. It remains to be seen how many of these pan out to be true. The official unveiling is likely to happen in October.